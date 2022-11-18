Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 pm Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
WISN
First responders adopt dogs they rescued from Pewaukee plane crash
DELAFIELD, Wis. — On Tuesday, a plane transporting over 50 dogs to shelters in Southeastern Wisconsin from Louisiana emergency crash landed at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. "I think we probably could have trained on plane crashes as a department 100 times, and wouldn't have gone over...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
WISN
Plane took 'death dive' before crash, pilot tells investigators
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In a matter of two minutes, a pilot and his co-captain went from fighting to maintain control of a plane as it went into a "death dive" to blindly landing the aircraft in snow onto a golf course, saving the three people and more than 50 dogs on board, the aviators told investigators.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
nbc15.com
US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. open after crash and utility emergency
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is open again after a crash and utility emergency, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash was cleared at 3:36 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an...
WISN
MCTS to reduce routes, Cream Puff line and Brewers line included
MILWAUKEE — Today Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service due to a change in funding and reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes. The changes to service were approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. According to a Milwaukee County Comptroller report released earlier this year, federal stimulus funds used by the transit system to maintain transit service will no longer be available in 2025.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger PD and FD respond to stove fire | By Lt. Cashin
November 19, 2022 – Slinger, WI – On November 19, 2022, at 9:56 a.m. Slinger Police and Fire were dispatched to the 700 block of Slinger Road for a stove fire. Upon arrival of police officers, the stove was found be actively on fire with flames showing and the home was filling with smoke.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
WISN
Child dies after being pulled from burning apartment
MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy pulled from the second floor of a burning apartment building Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters found the child, paramedics began performing life-saving measures and then rushed the boy to Children's Wisconsin, where he died. The fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Amtrak train crash, driver killed
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A driver was killed in a crash involving his vehicle and an Amtrak train along Brookfield Road in Brookfield Thursday night, Nov. 17. Police said the driver, a man in his 60s, crashed into the Amtrak train while apparently trying to go around the barricades. No one...
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
CBS 58
'I was losing life': Burlington woman describes surviving vicious attack
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman told us she thought she was going to be killed when she was randomly attacked last week outside her home. Her attacker is in custody while she recovers at home. Burlington police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is...
WISN
City of Waukesha to host parade remembrance ceremony at 4:39 p.m. Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nov. 21, 2021 was a day that forever changed the Waukesha community, and Monday, the community will gather together in remembrance. A ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park -- the exact time of the tragedy last year. "It did traumatize myself, but...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
WISN
'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
