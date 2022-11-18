ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
OAK CREEK, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 pm Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

First responders adopt dogs they rescued from Pewaukee plane crash

DELAFIELD, Wis. — On Tuesday, a plane transporting over 50 dogs to shelters in Southeastern Wisconsin from Louisiana emergency crash landed at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. "I think we probably could have trained on plane crashes as a department 100 times, and wouldn't have gone over...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Plane took 'death dive' before crash, pilot tells investigators

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In a matter of two minutes, a pilot and his co-captain went from fighting to maintain control of a plane as it went into a "death dive" to blindly landing the aircraft in snow onto a golf course, saving the three people and more than 50 dogs on board, the aviators told investigators.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

MCTS to reduce routes, Cream Puff line and Brewers line included

MILWAUKEE — Today Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service due to a change in funding and reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes. The changes to service were approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. According to a Milwaukee County Comptroller report released earlier this year, federal stimulus funds used by the transit system to maintain transit service will no longer be available in 2025.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger PD and FD respond to stove fire | By Lt. Cashin

November 19, 2022 – Slinger, WI – On November 19, 2022, at 9:56 a.m. Slinger Police and Fire were dispatched to the 700 block of Slinger Road for a stove fire. Upon arrival of police officers, the stove was found be actively on fire with flames showing and the home was filling with smoke.
SLINGER, WI
WISN

Child dies after being pulled from burning apartment

MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy pulled from the second floor of a burning apartment building Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters found the child, paramedics began performing life-saving measures and then rushed the boy to Children's Wisconsin, where he died. The fire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Amtrak train crash, driver killed

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A driver was killed in a crash involving his vehicle and an Amtrak train along Brookfield Road in Brookfield Thursday night, Nov. 17. Police said the driver, a man in his 60s, crashed into the Amtrak train while apparently trying to go around the barricades. No one...
BROOKFIELD, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger

BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
BURLINGTON, WI

