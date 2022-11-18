Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart
"That really breaks my heart because I'm responsible for that." The post Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday
The host explained her absence from the college football morning show.
Lane Kiffin would be smart to spurn Auburn and remain at Ole Miss. Let us explain.
Lane Kiffin is really smart, we believe, and if he is, he stays at Ole Miss unless Auburn just money whips the situation.
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors after losing to Arkansas
It is no secret that Lane Kiffin is high atop the Auburn wish list and may even be the No. 1 candidate. With the regular season still going on it can create a difficult situation for coaches who are leading one team but are being connected to a different program.
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
SEC Nation to cap regular-season tour in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show,?SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl, as No. 8 Alabama hosts SEC West rival Auburn. The show will originate from Wade Hall from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 26, on SEC Network. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
GameDay Central: Everything you might've missed for Alabama-Austin Peay
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is now 8-2 (5-2 SEC) after getting a road victory over Ole Miss last Saturday. This week, the Crimson Tide are at home for a Week 12 matchup against Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). Saturday will mark the first time these two teams have played each other.
Ole Miss Football Tweets Support of Lane Kiffin Amidst Auburn Rumors
Is Lane Kiffin staying in Oxford? The Ole Miss football twitter account tweeted support of its head coach on Saturday.
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
Alabama vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Iron Bowl college football odds, spread, lines
This year's edition of the Iron Bowl may not have SEC or national championship implications, but this is still one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports as Alabama and Auburn meet in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday. Alabama appears to have played itself out of College Football ...
What are the expectations for the Jaguars' final seven games coming out of the bye week?
Expectations change as the season gets closer to finishing up for the Jaguars. While Jacksonville is not technically mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, at 3-7 they're likely playing for more than what games could come in the middle and late portions of January. Prior to the start of the season, the majority of observers,...
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams back at practice for first time since torn ACL
The Detroit Lions are back in the playoff mix after three straight victories, and help for the stretch run is on its way. The Lions started rookie receiver Jameson Williams' three-week practice window Monday in hopes of getting him on the field in early December. Williams, the No. 12 pick of April's draft, tore...
Vote for the Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports athlete of the week
There were several top performers in Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports, but only one can be voted athlete of the week. To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email jrushin@gannett.com. Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour per device. The...
Comments / 0