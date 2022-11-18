ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
247Sports

SEC Nation to cap regular-season tour in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show,?SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl, as No. 8 Alabama hosts SEC West rival Auburn. The show will originate from Wade Hall from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 26, on SEC Network. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
