First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
Harrison Ford Knocked out Several of His Own Teeth on ‘Gunsmoke,’ According to James Arness
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford starred in 'Gunsmoke' a couple of times, one of which found him with several of his teeth knocked out of his head.
Reel Of Harrison Ford Reacting To Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Impression Of Him Goes Viral And It’s A Great Throwback
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has a spot on Harrison Ford impression.
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: New look at Harrison Ford’s return released
After a picture of his silhouette was previously released, a new image via Empire shows a still of Ford’s return in the sequel, along with a shot from the magazine’s cover. “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky,”...
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Movie
Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller “Bullitt.” Josh Singer (“The Post,” “Spotlight”) is writing the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s. Warner Bros. released the original “Bullitt,” which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness.” In what became McQueen’s most...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold debunks ‘leaked’ ending of film
Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has debunked reports surrounding how the film will end. The new sequel will see Harrison Ford, 80, return as the character alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.In recent months, it was claimed that test screenings of the film ended with Waller-Bridge succeeding Ford as a female version of the character.However, Mangold has debunked these rumours, telling his Twitter followers: “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”He also said that, as of 11 November, there have been no screenings of the film whatsoever.Ford has played daring...
"That Choice Ruined The Rest Of The Movie For Me": 23 Movies That Started Strong Before Fizzling Out
"Very interesting setup and atmosphere, and then they just didn't know what to do with it."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Show Next Year, and a Superhero Movie When Pigs Fly
Quentin Tarantino has been an omnipresent presence on the media circuit while promoting his spiky first collection of film criticism, Cinema Speculation. He’s always been a voluble, opinionated interlocutor, and the fact that he’s being interviewed about a book filled with opinions means that he’s been dropping gems all over the media—including a few tantalizing hints about what he wants to tackle next.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wrote a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie
Ryan Reynolds' renowned anti-hero-come-comedy-genius Deadpool has made headlines in recent months following news of a return for the Merc with a Mouth. It's been more than four years since audiences last witnessed the Hollywood actor in his signature red suit. However, little did audiences know, Reynolds had co-written a script for a Deadpool Christmas movie which sadly never saw the light of day. Whilst Christmas movies and Marvel heroes aren't the first thing to come to mind, it would actually seem very plausible for the comic book hero given the fact that he goes against the superhero grain in general.
