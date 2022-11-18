ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I used a metal detector to find medieval treasure — and it’s worth $47K

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Two British metal detectorists may ring in the new year with more change in their pockets once their treasures go under the auction hammer this month.

David Board, 69, discovered a medieval diamond wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000 in southwest England in February 2020, according to media reports .

The gold ring — believed to have been given to Lady Joan Brook by her husband, Sir Thomas Brook, for their 1388 wedding — has an inscription in medieval French on the inside, which, when translated, reads: “As I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Board had only been in the metal detection game for a mere three months when he came across the ring on property he used to own in Dorset — initially thinking it was trash.

“I was searching [on a field] and found a few old coins,” he told SWNS . “A lot of silver paper, the kind from sweet wrappers. I was walking back to the car when I got a signal, dug the hole, saw a bit of gold, and I thought, ‘Oh, not another bit of wrapping paper,’ and then found the ring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bld0d_0jGKDXRK00
The metal detectorists made “once-in-a-lifetime” discoveries.
SWNS

Board picked up the ring and washed the mud off, before putting it in his pocket, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime find.”

“You won’t find anything like that again,” he said.

According to Nigel Mills, a consultant in coins and antiquities at Noonans auction house, the ring is in “almost perfect condition.” The auctioneer reported the jewelry has a golden hoop of two entwined bands to symbolize marital union and an inverted diamond set into it. It’s set to be auctioned Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, a silver seal found by detectorist Andrew Phillips, 70, about 22 years ago in Hertfordshire, southern England, was up on the block this week. The item is valued between $3,500 and $4,700, and remains unsold, according to the Noonans website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPep7_0jGKDXRK00
Metal detectorist David Board and Patrick Tolley, who owned the land where Board was using his device.
SWNS

The seal is thought to have belonged to Alice de Turberville, whose ancestors came to the UK with William the Conqueror. Phillips guesses the seal was secret because Alice was “doing things off her own back that she didn’t want her family to know about.”

“Someone receiving something from her would know it’s from her,” he explained.

The unique piece was believed to be worth around $2,500 when it was found, but it has since increased in value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhq3A_0jGKDXRK00
Andrew Phillips with the secret silver seal.
SWNS

“Letchworth Museum wanted to buy it, but did not have enough money, so I held on to it and thought I will find out what it’s worth again,” he said. “I got it revalued with Nigel [Mills, Noonans consultant], and it was $3,500.”

Phillips said he’s selling the seal now since he’s 70, and his children would have “no clue” what to do with it.

“So I thought it was a good idea to move it on,” he said, adding that he plans to split his share of the proceeds with local charities.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC

135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards

A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The Independent

‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city

Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC

South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list

The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
NEW MEXICO STATE
BBC

Cleethorpes: Consultation begins on plans for Pleasure Island site

A two-week consultation has begun on plans for the £65m redevelopment of the former Pleasure Island theme park site in Cleethorpes. The theme park closed in 2016 due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair. A private consortium wants to transform the 54-acre site...
BBC

Weston-super-Mare See Monster to be decommissioned from Monday

A massive offshore platform that was transformed into an art installation will be decommissioned from Monday. This weekend is the last chance for people to visit See Monster in Weston-super-Mare. It aimed to inspire conversations about reuse, renewables, and the British weather and has courted controversy. See Monster will be...
BBC

Whitby: Application to create miners' village abandoned

Plans to transform a caravan park near Whitby into a temporary village for about 400 miners have been abandoned following an outcry. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wanted to adapt the site in the village of Egton. More than 25 respondents told the North York Moors National...
The Guardian

Portmeirion to Coleg Harlech: an architectural odyssey in north-west Wales

It’s hard to think of two building projects less alike than Portmeirion, the whimsical Italianate holiday village that was the career-long labour of love of the architect Clough Williams-Ellis, and the theatre and student housing tower of Coleg Harlech, a rugged work of concrete brutalism. Yet they were completed within a few years of each other, 1975 and 1973, a few miles apart on the coast of north-west Wales. A good way to experience the poles of British 20th-century architecture is to walk from one to the other, and enjoy some ravishing landscapes on the way.
BBC

Nottingham food bank braces for huge winter demand

A food bank is appealing for donations to fill 1,200 shoeboxes with gifts to help vulnerable people over Christmas. Sewa Day's branch in Nottingham wants to kit out boxes with hats, scarves, hot water bottles and chocolate. They will be donated to domestic violence survivors, children who have left care,...
BBC

Permanent base agreed for Dawley Post Office

A permanent home has been agreed for a town's post office after the previous location closed over the summer. The branch was based in the Co-op in Dawley, Shropshire but it shut when the firm decided not to renew its lease from the end of July. The post office relocated...
The Independent

England’s ‘loneliest house’ returns to market

England’s “loneliest house” – a sombre 19th-century shooting lodge nestled in the heart of Skiddaw Forest – has returned to the market after it was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years in 2021.For sale, too, is the 3,000-acre expanse of heather-dusted moorland and three mountaintops surrounding the sequestered Lake District property, built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.The estate agent selling the land described the sale as an “exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England”.Indeed, the time-worn lodge and dramatic panorama, beneath the summits of...
The Independent

Nick Fisher missing: Body found in search for Bafta-winning TV writer

Police have found a body in the search for a missing writer and presenter who was a friend of celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.Nick Fisher, whose books included Sea Fishing - River Cottage Handbook, co-written with the TV cook, had last been seen in his home village of Hooke in west Dorset on Tuesday.Following searches of the area, police said they had found a body in Dorchester. A Dorset Police spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall previously appealed for help in finding his “very dearest friend”.After news of his death was confirmed, the TV chef tweeted:...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy