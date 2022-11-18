I used a metal detector to find medieval treasure — and it’s worth $47K

Two British metal detectorists may ring in the new year with more change in their pockets once their treasures go under the auction hammer this month.

David Board, 69, discovered a medieval diamond wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000 in southwest England in February 2020, according to media reports .

The gold ring — believed to have been given to Lady Joan Brook by her husband, Sir Thomas Brook, for their 1388 wedding — has an inscription in medieval French on the inside, which, when translated, reads: “As I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Board had only been in the metal detection game for a mere three months when he came across the ring on property he used to own in Dorset — initially thinking it was trash.

“I was searching [on a field] and found a few old coins,” he told SWNS . “A lot of silver paper, the kind from sweet wrappers. I was walking back to the car when I got a signal, dug the hole, saw a bit of gold, and I thought, ‘Oh, not another bit of wrapping paper,’ and then found the ring.”

The metal detectorists made “once-in-a-lifetime” discoveries. SWNS

Board picked up the ring and washed the mud off, before putting it in his pocket, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime find.”

“You won’t find anything like that again,” he said.

According to Nigel Mills, a consultant in coins and antiquities at Noonans auction house, the ring is in “almost perfect condition.” The auctioneer reported the jewelry has a golden hoop of two entwined bands to symbolize marital union and an inverted diamond set into it. It’s set to be auctioned Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, a silver seal found by detectorist Andrew Phillips, 70, about 22 years ago in Hertfordshire, southern England, was up on the block this week. The item is valued between $3,500 and $4,700, and remains unsold, according to the Noonans website .

Metal detectorist David Board and Patrick Tolley, who owned the land where Board was using his device. SWNS

The seal is thought to have belonged to Alice de Turberville, whose ancestors came to the UK with William the Conqueror. Phillips guesses the seal was secret because Alice was “doing things off her own back that she didn’t want her family to know about.”

“Someone receiving something from her would know it’s from her,” he explained.

The unique piece was believed to be worth around $2,500 when it was found, but it has since increased in value.

Andrew Phillips with the secret silver seal. SWNS

“Letchworth Museum wanted to buy it, but did not have enough money, so I held on to it and thought I will find out what it’s worth again,” he said. “I got it revalued with Nigel [Mills, Noonans consultant], and it was $3,500.”

Phillips said he’s selling the seal now since he’s 70, and his children would have “no clue” what to do with it.

“So I thought it was a good idea to move it on,” he said, adding that he plans to split his share of the proceeds with local charities.