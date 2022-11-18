Read full article on original website
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29. This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
TARTA CEO contract extended for three years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Trustees of the Toledo Are Regional Transit Authority approved a three-year contract extension for Chief Executive Officer Laura Koprowski. She has helped lead TARTA into its new era of system improvement, service expansion and investment in the workforce since April of 2020. Before being named CEO in October 2021, she served in other executive leadership roles.
Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled. Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
11 Investigates: County's delinquent tax roll continues to swell
TOLEDO, Ohio — There’s a sadness that hangs in the air while listening to Craig Kirkendall on his Liberty Street porch. It’s not because of the manic depression, bipolar disorder, and heart failure issues that he freely discusses. There’s a sense of loss and frustration that runs through his conversation.
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
13abc Week in Review: Nov. 18, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co. See...
13abc wraps up Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s annual Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend continued Saturday night in Perrysburg at Levis Commons after kicking off Friday from Promenade Park. Saturday’s event began at 11:30 a.m. and ran through 9:00 p.m. It featured live musical performances, a Santa’s Parade, fire truck train...
Focus: HOPE Accepting New Applications For Seniors in Need to receive Free Monthly Food Assistance
Program seeks 2,600 new seniors to add to its food program. To help reduce the nearly 43 percent of people who are food insecure in southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE is increasing its effort to expand the monthly food program for seniors. “With rising food prices and high energy costs for...
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
