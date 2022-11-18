ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Transit debuts new technology for visually impaired passengers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Transit has launched a new service that is designed for passengers with visual impairments. With its partnership with Aira, an online service that provides live, real-time assistance to those with visual impairments, Tulsa Transit is now part of the Aira promo and designated facilities within the Aira online application for users.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Retromania collectible show debuts in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday called "Retromania." Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the '80s and '90s. There were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

NSU students gifted surprise immersive learning session by Air Evac Lifeteam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University students were confused when they gathered outside on Friday morning. The students had no idea they were awaiting a special visit from the Muskogee Air Evan Lifeteam helicopter. Air Evac Lifeteam provides emergency air medical transportation services and operates more than 150...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man who hit and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial late Thursday. A federal jury convicted 36-year-old Kyle Edwin Freeman of first-degree murder in Indian Country. The murder occurred on July 30, 2020, at the victim's, Donald...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans grapple with high Thanksgiving food prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you’ve already done your Thanksgiving shopping, you were probably shocked by the prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is far outpacing inflation. Turkey Day dinner will cost 20% more than last year, even though inflation is only up 7.7%. It’s 30% more expensive than it was three years ago.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to serve 100,000 Thanksgiving meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will distribute 100,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need this November. 2,650 Thanksgiving meals and turkeys will be provided through direct services to focus on underserved communities. The food bank partnered with north and east Tulsa churches as well as the Cherokee, Osage and Muscogee Nations.
TULSA, OK

