Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KTUL
Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
KTUL
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
KTUL
Tulsa's Route 66 Marathon is here, along with freezing temperatures and road closures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Route 66 Marathon is finally here, but so are frigid temperatures and road closures. The Cox Business Center hosted the expo for the first time since 2019, and this year a few vendors passed out helpful items, like gloves, to prepare runners for the cold temperatures.
KTUL
Tulsa Transit debuts new technology for visually impaired passengers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Transit has launched a new service that is designed for passengers with visual impairments. With its partnership with Aira, an online service that provides live, real-time assistance to those with visual impairments, Tulsa Transit is now part of the Aira promo and designated facilities within the Aira online application for users.
KTUL
Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
KTUL
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sit by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
KTUL
Retromania collectible show debuts in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday called "Retromania." Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the '80s and '90s. There were...
KTUL
SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
KTUL
City of Broken Arrow releases new mobile app for residents, visitors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "It's like having the City at your fingertips." That's what the City of Broken Arrow says about its new app launched on Monday. BA launched the new Broken Arrow Action Center mobile app for smartphones and tablets. The app features increased functionality and ease of...
KTUL
NSU students gifted surprise immersive learning session by Air Evac Lifeteam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University students were confused when they gathered outside on Friday morning. The students had no idea they were awaiting a special visit from the Muskogee Air Evan Lifeteam helicopter. Air Evac Lifeteam provides emergency air medical transportation services and operates more than 150...
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
Tulsa concludes excavation, exhumation at Oaklawn Cemetery, DNA research to follow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The excavation and exhumation of the City's second full excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery concluded today. In total, eight burials were exhumed and 32 total were found. All eight exhumed burials are being examined and in the coming weeks, viable DNA samples will be sent to...
KTUL
Union knocks off Broken Arrow in 6A-1 quarterfinals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The "U" in Union stands for still "Unbeaten." The Redhawks beat rival Broken Arrow 45-17, advancing to the 6A-1 semi-finals. Union moves on to face Owasso for a shot at the state championship game.
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
KTUL
Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man who hit and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial late Thursday. A federal jury convicted 36-year-old Kyle Edwin Freeman of first-degree murder in Indian Country. The murder occurred on July 30, 2020, at the victim's, Donald...
KTUL
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
KTUL
City Lights to build tiny home neighborhood for Tulsans experiencing homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is seeing an increase in people experiencing homelessness, according to Mayor G.T. Bynum. During his State of the City address, Bynum said the city has plans to step up and help. He also mentioned several organizations that are already working to help Tulsans in need,...
KTUL
Tulsans grapple with high Thanksgiving food prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you’ve already done your Thanksgiving shopping, you were probably shocked by the prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is far outpacing inflation. Turkey Day dinner will cost 20% more than last year, even though inflation is only up 7.7%. It’s 30% more expensive than it was three years ago.
KTUL
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to serve 100,000 Thanksgiving meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will distribute 100,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need this November. 2,650 Thanksgiving meals and turkeys will be provided through direct services to focus on underserved communities. The food bank partnered with north and east Tulsa churches as well as the Cherokee, Osage and Muscogee Nations.
Comments / 0