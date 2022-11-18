Read full article on original website
United Way of Kern County kicks of first Teddy Bear 5K run and walk
The United Way of Kern County hosted its first 5-K fundraiser. The Teddy Bear 5-K Run and Walk kicked off Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk.
Bakersfield Now
35 years of bringing holiday cheer to children in need
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern Partnership for Children and Families has opened the 35th annual Holiday Cottage. To help bring holiday cheer to foster children this year they are asking for donations in increments of $50, $100, and $200 with each $50 supporting one child in foster care.
wascotrib.com
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
Bakersfield Now
Donate to CALM's Feast for the Beasts on Nov. 25
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is asking for your help preparing for this year's Feast for the Beasts. The Feast for the Beasts event will be on November 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CALM said they are asking for food and gift card donations....
Bakersfield Now
Donors could win up to $500 from Houchin's Mystery Boxes promotion
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is once again offering their highly requested promotion during Thanksgiving week. They are calling on all local superheroes to donate blood, platelets, or plasma starting Monday, November 21st to Saturday, November 26th, where all successful donors will have the opportunity to pick one mystery box that contains a gift card of $10 to $500.
JJ’s Legacy honors local woman for donating her organs to help others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community honored a woman who even after death continues to help people and save lives by being an organ donor. Manuela “Nellie” Bolanos was a wife, mother, and grandmother of 14. She was also a breast cancer survivor and participated every year in Relay for Life’s survivor’s lap. However, […]
Bakersfield Californian
'Let Heaven and Nature Sing': Christmas season arrives with Festival of the Trees
Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.
Bakersfield Now
Boys & Girls Club Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp returns, November 21-23
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and many students are on break from school. Instead of being stuck at home, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County are inviting students to their Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp. The day camp takes place at three...
theshafterpress.com
Wings n Wheels a day of fun
Minter Field Air Museum held their annual Wings n Wheels event on Saturday, drawing thousands to the airport, getting a look at an array of aircraft, car, trucks, and military vehicles on the site. President Ronald Pierce said that this year was a success, the second year it has been held since the pandemic forced the group to cancel the major fundraiser of the year for two years.
Bakersfield Now
Farmers navigate Kern County drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians are familiar with hearing about the drought, as the state regularly enters and exits droughts every few years. Of course, the state is experiencing yet another drought, and we have another predicted dry winter again here in Kern County. After being in a drought...
Bakersfield Now
Countdown: Days away from Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — We are only days away from the Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The annual event gives to local kids in need for the holidays by collecting teddy bears. The biggest night of the year kicks off on November 26, after Thanksgiving, against...
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
Bakersfield Now
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
Bakersfield Californian
City prepares for sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The city of Bakersfield's Sixth Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., ahead of the Bakersfield Condors' Annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected. There will also be a...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Pasta Bowls at Taco Bros
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Baylee McCool and Ali, General Manager and Social Media Manager at Taco Bros, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Pasta Bowls, the new restaurant inside of Taco Bros. Pasta Bowls has seven different authentic kinds of pasta for sale, each bowl coming with a side of garlic bread.
KC Fairgrounds welcomes thousands to Bakersfield Comic Con
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Comic Con returned to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend. The convention featured celebrity guests, collectible figures, art costumes, and of course comics. Comic Con gets thousands of people in attendance for the event every year. This year, Comic Con was combined with a renaissance festival featuring specialized vendors and […]
Bakersfield Californian
BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans
The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced. BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.
Bakersfield Now
Nearly 40 children adopted at Bakersfield courthouse on National Adoption Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joyous celebration was held in honor of National Adoption Day in a Bakersfield courtroom Friday afternoon, where 38 children were adopted. Kern County Superior Court Judge Susan Gill kicked off the event, and said how many different people came together to help transform the...
KGET 17
BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
