Kentucky State

Attorney: Company hit by tornado interfered with OSHA probe

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Former workers at a Kentucky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated against them for cooperating with federal safety inspectors.

An attorney said Friday that he has filed a charge on behalf of 20 workers with the National Labor Relations Board that accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of unfair labor practices.

The filing alleges the company is “denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits” because the workers participated in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation, according to a media release from Amos Jones, a Washington attorney representing some former workers.

The company was fined $40,000 by OSHA for violations of federal labor law.

Jones filed a class-action lawsuit against the company in December. Jones said some former workers have also been contacted by a collection agency for medical bills the company and its insurer have not paid.

Six employees were killed as the Dec. 10 tornado struck the building. The storms killed 81 people across the state.

An attorney for the company did not respond Friday night to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

