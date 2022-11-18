Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Season opener excitement builds at Fleet Farm Orange Friday event
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The start of Deer Hunt 2022 is early Saturday morning, and participation in this year's hunt is expected to be slightly lower than last year's. Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say license sales have been trending down for about 20 years. They expect to...
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
Know before you go: Wisconsin construction projects and peak times for Thanksgiving travel
(WLUK) -- If you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, there are still a few road construction projects you may run into. Most construction is wrapped up for the season, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says driver will encounter lane shifts and orange barrels in some locations. Major projects include:
Fox11online.com
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
Fox11online.com
'Christkindlmarket' comes to Green Bay for the holidays
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The holiday season is now underway. And with it comes Green Bay's new "Christkindlmarket." “It's really fun to bring a lot more life into this area and to be supported with small business is wonderful," said small business owner Dana Tingley. Tingley owns her own soap...
Fox11online.com
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
I-41 northbound reopens following crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The crash scene is cleared. All northbound lanes reopened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. All lanes of traffic northbound on I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a crash. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Closures are expected to last about 2 hours. Outagamie County...
Fox11online.com
Man rescued after kayak capsizes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Fox11online.com
Take in the wonders of the Sistine Chapel right in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can now see one of the greatest wonders of the artistic world right in Green Bay. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel immersive exhibition experience allows the public the chance to see the artwork up close without traveling to the Vatican. The 34 ceiling paintings from the Sistine...
Fox11online.com
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
Fox11online.com
High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Fox11online.com
11-year-old fatally shot during Gun-Deer Hunt 2022
GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 Gun-Deer Hunting Season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the Town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022. According to a Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
One person is dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved death in the city of Shawano. The Wisconsin DOJ and the Shawano County Sheriff's office are investigating the death involving a Shawano police officer. It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to a home on Lafayette Street for a...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Fox11online.com
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution charged in fatal stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident at the Allouez...
