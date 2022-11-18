ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways. New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, […]
TARBORO, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC

