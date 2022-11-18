Freezing Saturday morning, cool & dry weekend

6PM Friday- It was a beautiful, sunny day! Temperatures started out in the mid 20s today and warmed up to the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, but still a near or below freezing morning. Highs will reach the low 60s in some spots. It will be a dry weekend with an increase in clouds late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay cool all week, with upper 20s back Monday morning. There is a chance of isolated showers Tuesday with higher rain chances on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer by then, with low to mid 60s as highs and lows in the low to mid 40s.









