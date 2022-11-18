Abilene Pastor announces his run for place four in the 2023 City Council election

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Scott Beard, senior pastor at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church , announced that he is campaigning for place four on City Council.

He spearheaded the movement for Abilene to become a sanctuary city for the unborn; this bill was passed during the November election this year.

“The word of God has always been the moral guide by which I live entering public office wouldn’t and must not change that truth about me if I thought it might I’m telling you I’d drop this thing like a hot rock,” said Beard.

He will be running against Brian Yates, who announced his campaign earlier this week. Weldon Hurt, current place four councilman, will be leaving this position to run for Mayor.

