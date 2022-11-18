Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wvlt.tv
Gradually warming this week, ahead of another cold front’s rain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The afternoons are gradually warming this week, but that’s with a cold front on the way. We’re tracking late week rain and a change to spotty snowfall. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
Preparing for winter weather: How to stay safe while having fun in the snow
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but we stay well below average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy as sunshine will be abundant, but you’ll want to grab the coat before heading out as we remain some 10-15 degrees below average. Winds will be a factor as well with wind gust 20-30 mph for our Saturday with even colder temperatures arriving Sunday before a warm up arrives for much of next week.
wvlt.tv
Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.
wvlt.tv
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
wvlt.tv
Sunny and cool Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the jacket handy all day. Even with the sun it’s going to be rather chilly.. We have a mostly sunny sky moving into our Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon and the sunshine will stick around. That’s helpful because winds will pull what it feels like outside back down into the 30s for many.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Emergency management officials say you should start preparing your home for winter weather now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Preparing your home for winter weather may not be at the top of your priority list right now, but staff with Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management say you should take it seriously sooner rather than later. Cold weather, snow, and ice can cause real damage to your...
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
WBIR
TDOT announces road projects this week
TDOT said it has planned construction sites in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties. Traffic could be affected by those lane closures.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
livability.com
6 Places to Spend the Weekend in Townsend, TN
Townsend offers a wealth of attractions for local vacationers in this small city. As the trend toward choosing to vacation closer to home grows, the scenic city of Townsend is an appealing location for staycation options for Blount County residents. Here are six:. 1. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Little Arrow...
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!. Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We look forward to...
How to save money on your energy bill during winter
Temperatures have dropped drastically across East Tennessee over the last week.
wvlt.tv
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is cruel and unusual punishment, making it unconstitutional. Preparing for winter weather: How to stay safe while having fun in the snow. Updated: 23 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
West vs. Daniel Boone
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Holiday events coming to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday cheer is on its way to downtown Knoxville! There’s going to be plenty to do once the festivities kick off on Nov. 25. This year will mark the seventh annual Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Several elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville inside businesses. Families who want to try and find them all can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass at either location will earn a holiday stamp!
Comments / 0