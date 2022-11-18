ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care.

Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health System announced it was acquiring Thomas Health based in South Charleston and Charleston. The merger will be completed on January 1, 2023.

Wheeling to be home to new WVU Medicine cancer center at former OVMC

Saint Francis Hospital in Downtown Charleston will become West Virginia’s first stand-alone orthopedic hospital. One of the reasons for that is the proposed Capitol Sports Complex at the old Macy’s store in the Charleston Town Center mall. With thousands of athletes from around the region coming here for tournaments, the need to treat bone and joint injuries is projected to increase a lot.

“At Saint Francis, it’s going to be neat because we’ll have, we want to create a one-stop shop for not only physicians, but patients. Where we’ll have everything they need there. All of the clinics, the academic offices, the operating rooms,” said Albert Wright, President & CEO WVU Health System.

Once the acquisition is complete, the emergency room at Saint Francis hospital will close and all acute care will be handled at Thomas Hospital and its ER. At that point Saint Francis will handle only orthopedic patients.

And when this deal is all said and done, the combined WVU Health System will employ approximately 13,000 people across the state.

Comments / 9

Tony Scott
2d ago

What you don't realize is you will have a company with no competition. Meaning prices will continue to rise, healthcare will be based on a profit model which will limit your choice of care and outcome. The sad part is you will never know if you are being treated well or how different your outcome may have been. This is not a good thing.

Cooter Shears
2d ago

The reason I go to Thomas health is to stay away from wvu medicine. I have been driving 55 miles there and get just as good healthcare for a fraction of the cost. The out of pocket cost for the procedure in Parkersburg was going to be one thousand dollars,at Thomas it’s one hundred. I guess I’ll have to drive farther and leave the state once wvu takes over. This is nothing more than a monopoly and needs to stop.

Linda Thomas
2d ago

since they Monopolized the area the care has gone down hill drastically. they took over too many local hospitals and put no thought into the actual care of the patients.

