Despite Boycott by Others, These Celebrities Are Performing at the World Cup in Qatar
Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony, while David Beckham looked on from the stands.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
How Hot Is It in Qatar During the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the first held during winter in the northern hemisphere.
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
FIFA, Qatar both get what they deserve with World Cup beer debacle | Opinion
Two days before the World Cup opens, FIFA reverses course and announces alcoholic beer won't be sold around stadiums as originally planned.
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
World Cup 2022 kicks off from Qatar with opening ceremony, host nation loss
The 2022 World Cup is in play in Qatar, marking the return of the most-watched worldwide sporting event.
Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
Their countries' teams aren't even in the World Cup. So why are these fans traveling to Qatar?
Despite dystopian accommodation, no beer in stadiums and alleged human rights abuses, even fans with no national team in the competition are heading to the World Cup in Doha.
British comedian Joe Lycett did not shred $11,000 over David Beckham's role as Qatar World Cup ambassador
British comedian Joe Lycett did not shred £10,000 ($11,800) as he claimed to have done on Sunday when the World Cup kicked off, saying Monday the money had in fact been "donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week."
What to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
On Sunday, the world will tune in to watch Qatar and Ecuador kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Qatar World Cup opens with message of inclusivity amid backdrop of controversy
Qatar’s controversial World Cup kicked off on Sunday as football’s biggest event was staged in the Middle East for the first time.The opening ceremony should have been a moment of pure celebration – the first truly global sports event to be staged without significant Covid-19 restrictions.It was also Qatar’s big moment on the world stage – a country small in stature but whose influence is growing amid a global energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Almost 12 years have passed since a largely disgraced...
Team USA to take on Wales in their opening FIFA World Cup match in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup got underway Sunday and Team USA will launch their campaign against Wales later on Monday. The Middle East's first World Cup has been plagued by international criticism directed at Qatar's human rights record and the working conditions of the migrant labor force who helped build the stadiums. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tournament in Qatar set to get under way
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. After 12 years of questions, criticisms and conjecture, the Fifa...
7 European soccer teams backtracked on wearing rainbow armbands at the Qatar World Cup after FIFA threatened to sanction players
"We can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions," said a joint statement from seven European nations.
msn.com
World Cup Teams Drop Rainbow Armband Plans After FIFA Threat
(Bloomberg) -- Seven national football teams, including England, will not wear a rainbow armband showing solidarity with LGBTQ rights, bowing to pressure from FIFA because players might receive a yellow card for the show of support. Most Read from Bloomberg. The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark,...
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Qatar manager Felix Sanchez anticipating 'historic moment' of World Cup debut
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Qatar manager Felix Sanchez says it will be a "historic...
Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle
The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
