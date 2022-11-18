ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Radio

Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
The Independent

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup opens with message of inclusivity amid backdrop of controversy

Qatar’s controversial World Cup kicked off on Sunday as football’s biggest event was staged in the Middle East for the first time.The opening ceremony should have been a moment of pure celebration – the first truly global sports event to be staged without significant Covid-19 restrictions.It was also Qatar’s big moment on the world stage – a country small in stature but whose influence is growing amid a global energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Almost 12 years have passed since a largely disgraced...
CBS News

Team USA to take on Wales in their opening FIFA World Cup match in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup got underway Sunday and Team USA will launch their campaign against Wales later on Monday. The Middle East's first World Cup has been plagued by international criticism directed at Qatar's human rights record and the working conditions of the migrant labor force who helped build the stadiums. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Tournament in Qatar set to get under way

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. After 12 years of questions, criticisms and conjecture, the Fifa...
msn.com

World Cup Teams Drop Rainbow Armband Plans After FIFA Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Seven national football teams, including England, will not wear a rainbow armband showing solidarity with LGBTQ rights, bowing to pressure from FIFA because players might receive a yellow card for the show of support. Most Read from Bloomberg. The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark,...
Mashed

Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle

The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.

