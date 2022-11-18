Read full article on original website
Related
15 women who built companies on social media and booked thousands in revenue share their advice for growing a business
Working women were among the most negatively affected by the pandemic. They're part of a new class of entrepreneurs who are changing business.
5 mother-daughter business duos share advice for growing 6- and 7-figure companies together
While many mothers and daughters can be very different, sometimes that difference is what makes the partnerships work.
MacKenzie Scott awards $4 million to Boston children’s health nonprofit
The National Institute for Children’s Health Quality is set to receive its largest donation ever. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, spends much of her time donating her fortune to organizations across the country. For Scott, whose net worth is estimated to be more than $34 billion according to Forbes, a few million dollars is not that significant. But for one Boston-based nonprofit a gift of that size is monumental.
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
The housing-affordability crisis is sparking startup founders, Wall Streeters, and nonprofit leaders to try to offer new solutions
Buying, renting, or investing in an American home can be difficult and expensive. Some innovations may help homebuyers, renters, and investors cope with the affordability crisis. Solutions include Bank of America's new no-down-payment mortgage and converting offices to housing. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across...
Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.
Daversa Partners Welcomes Joe Patalano to Firm’s Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Joe Patalano as the firm’s newest Partner. Patalano brings a decade of executive headhunting experience to this senior leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005088/en/ Daversa Partners’ partnership expands, welcoming Joe Patalano to its roster. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Joseph Beard's Westdale Real Estate Raises Apartment Investment & Management Stake
Fintel reports that Beard Joseph G has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,857,295 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV). This represents 5.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022, they reported 7,732,295 shares and 5.08% of the company, an...
Why The Billionaire Frank McCourt is Stepping Down As CEO Of His Company To Focus on Rebuilding Social Media
Frank McCourt is stepping down from CEO of McCourt Global to focus on Project Liberty, his decentralized social media initiative
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Amedisys Says CEO Chris Gerard Will Leave Company Effective November 17, 2022
* PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHRIS GERARD, WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 17, 2022. * PAUL KUSSEROW, CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL TAKE OVER AS CEO UNTIL A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IS IDENTIFIED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Office Hours: Afterparty CEO David Fields on How Web3 Is Transforming the Artistic Economy
Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Walter Jin, Chairman & CEO, Pager
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Walter Jin, Chairman & CEO, Pager. Walter Jin (Chairman & CEO, Pager) joins the show to chat about virtual care, care coordination, care management, collaboration, artificial intelligence and concierge care. This episode is part of our “CareTalk @ HLTH 2022” interview series. You can...
Comments / 0