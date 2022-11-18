ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast the Eisenhower/Reynolds District 10 1A Championship

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Farrell Overcomes Adversity to Claim Second Consecutive D10 Class 2A Championship

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Farrell overcame its fair share of adversity to capture its second consecutive District 10 Class 2A title on Saturday, 26-0 over Sharpsville. The Steelers didn’t take an offensive snap in the first quarter and star Kylon Wilson, who has accounted for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving and rushing was ejected on his first and only touch of the game for throwing a punch.
FARRELL, PA
d9and10sports.com

Maplewood Volleyball, It’s a Family Thing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – It’s a Wood thing. Winning state championships in volleyball, that is. From multiple family members. When Maplewood won the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over West Branch at Cumberland Valley High School, many of the players had been there before. But not for themselves, but for family members.
GUYS MILLS, PA
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Parkway North crash

A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA

The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
KANE, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

