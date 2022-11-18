Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: District 10 Class 1A Football Championship: Eisenhower v Reynolds
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 1 seed Eisenhower and No. 2 seed Reynolds square off for the District 10 Class 1A football championship. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched above or below or on...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast the Eisenhower/Reynolds District 10 1A Championship
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.
d9and10sports.com
Champions Now. Champion Forever. Maplewood Claims 2022 PIAA 1A Volleyball Crown
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Champions now. Champions forever. That is the 2022 Maplewood volleyball team after the Tigers swept their way to the PIAA Class 1A title with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) win over West Branch Saturday morning at Cumberland Valley High School. “Amazing, unreal, it is all we...
d9and10sports.com
BREAKING NEWS: Port Allegany Secures First D9 Football Title in a Decade with 1A Victory
BRADFORD, Pa. – Trailing by seven going to the fourth quarter, top-seeded Port Allegany got a pair of Noah Archer touchdown runs to claim its first District 9 football title in 10 years with a 21-14 win over third-seeded Brockway at Parkway Field in Bradford. Rewatch the game. “Sometimes...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Port Allegany vs. Brockway D9 1A Football Championship
BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as Port Allegany takes on Brockway for the D9 Class 1A football championship. Brian Hagberg and Sean Lathrop will be on the call. Watch the game above or below or on any of our social media channels.
North Allegheny shuts out rival Central Catholic in 2nd half to claim 5th WPIAL football title
These teams combined for one touchdown when they met eight weeks ago in a low-scoring, field-position battle between WPIAL rivals who leaned mostly on their defenses. This wasn’t that kind of game. Instead, North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner threw touchdown passes of 51 and 68 yards, rushed for 184...
2022 WPIAL 6A football championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic
Winner plays: McDowell/State College winner in PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 25 or 26. WPIAL titles: North Allegheny 4 (1990, 2010, ‘11, ‘12), Central Catholic 8 (2003, ’04, ’07, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’19, ’20) North Allegheny (10-1) Player to watch: Khiryn Boyd. The...
d9and10sports.com
BREAKING NEWS: Grove City Defends D10 3A Crown with Win Over Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Scoring five straight touchdowns, Grove City erased a 10-point second-quarter deficit on its way to defending its District 10 Class 3A football title with a 42-23 win over Slippery Rock at Slippery Rock University. The backbreaking score may have been a 61-yard Gavin Lutz punt...
d9and10sports.com
Farrell Overcomes Adversity to Claim Second Consecutive D10 Class 2A Championship
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Farrell overcame its fair share of adversity to capture its second consecutive District 10 Class 2A title on Saturday, 26-0 over Sharpsville. The Steelers didn’t take an offensive snap in the first quarter and star Kylon Wilson, who has accounted for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving and rushing was ejected on his first and only touch of the game for throwing a punch.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
Sophomore Donald Barksdale rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, leading No. 1 Steel Valley to a 32-17 win over No. 4 Neshannock (11-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Volleyball, It’s a Family Thing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – It’s a Wood thing. Winning state championships in volleyball, that is. From multiple family members. When Maplewood won the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over West Branch at Cumberland Valley High School, many of the players had been there before. But not for themselves, but for family members.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
1 killed in Parkway North crash
A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA
The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
wtae.com
Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Portion of I-80 Closed Between Reynoldsville and DuBois Due to Crash
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 between Reynoldsville and DuBois is closed due to a two-vehicle crash. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound is currently closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit...
