WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO