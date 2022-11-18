Read full article on original website
Related
Recall alert: Carter’s recalls 50K infant footed sleepers due to puncture/laceration hazards
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of over 50,000 infant, footed fleece pajamas made by Carter’s. The reason is small metal wire pieces in the pajamas could puncture or cut a child. The recall affects only the yellow, footed pajamas with an animal graphic and an...
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
CPSC: 4-year-old dies while using bounce house
NEW YORK -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers not to use an inflatable bounce house because it could pose a risk of strangulation.The product is sold online under the name "My Bouncer Little Castle."According to the CPSC, a 4-year-old boy died after a hoop inside the castle became entangled around his neck.Another child also got caught in the hoop but did not get hurt.The bounce houses have been sold since April 2013.Consumers are urged not to buy, sell or use these bounce houses. For more information, click here.
Baby strollers recalled for fall risk after 138 reports of cracked frames
The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice for Mockingbird's single-to-double strollers Thursday.
Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues
CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
4-year-old's death prompts warning about bounce houses due to strangulation risk: CPSC
A four-year-old boy died after he was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck.
Popculture
Clorox Pine-Sol Products Recalled
Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being pulled from store shelves over a possible bacteria contamination. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that Clorox issued a voluntary recall of approximately 37 million Pine-Sol products that may contain the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in some people.
newsnationnow.com
FDA warns of increase in child deaths linked to cough syrup
(NewsNation) — Parents should be locking up their prescription cough syrup, the FDA warned as a new study reported an increase in child deaths. The deaths are linked to benzonatate, a prescription cough syrup used an alternative to prescription cough syrups that contain opioids, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics.
CBS News
Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale
Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
The Laundress Recalls All Products Over Safety Concerns
The company issued a safety notice to customers on Thursday The Laundress is issuing a recall on all of its products. On Thursday, the company published a safety notice on its website amid an internal investigation that found "the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria" in some of their products. While the notice indicates that The Laundress has not found any adverse health impacts related to the issue, the lifestyle brand is asking customers to stop using all The Laundress products immediately. The company has expanded to over...
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is ‘Unprofessional and Ridiculous,’ Owner Says
Hundreds of thousands of GMC Terrain units are under recall for overly bright headlights. But some owners are not happy with the automaker's solution. The post GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is ‘Unprofessional and Ridiculous,’ Owner Says appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0