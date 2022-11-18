ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allegany, PA

WTAJ

Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast the Eisenhower/Reynolds District 10 1A Championship

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State

Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA

The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
KANE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

