Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
BREAKING NEWS: Port Allegany Secures First D9 Football Title in a Decade with 1A Victory
BRADFORD, Pa. – Trailing by seven going to the fourth quarter, top-seeded Port Allegany got a pair of Noah Archer touchdown runs to claim its first District 9 football title in 10 years with a 21-14 win over third-seeded Brockway at Parkway Field in Bradford. Rewatch the game. “Sometimes...
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live on Cool 101.7 FM: Maplewood vs. West Branch PIAA Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA Class 1A volleyball championship match between Maplewood and West Branch can be heard live on Cool 101.7 FM out of Meadville. Joe Vilie and Chuck Stoop will have the call of the match from Cumberland Valley High School. To listen go to cool1017online.com or...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BACK ON TOP: Two Fourth Quarter TD Runs By Noah Archer Help Port Allegany Edge Brockway for First D9 Title Since 2012
BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — In the fourth quarter, the Port Allegany football team found itself trailing Brockway, 14-7. The Gators, though, have been gritty all season, finding ways to pull out victories. They did it again and in the most important game of the year on Friday night at...
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live: Central Clarion vs. Westinghouse PIAA Class 2A Football
PITTSBURGH – Listen live as D9 champion Central Clarion takes on D8 champion Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A football playoffs. Andy Close will be on the call. Listen to the link above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: District 10 Class 1A Football Championship: Eisenhower v Reynolds
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 1 seed Eisenhower and No. 2 seed Reynolds square off for the District 10 Class 1A football championship. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched above or below or on...
West Branch falls in State Championship to Maplewood
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch girls volleyball had a strong season finishing with a record of 39-4-2, but the Warriors fell in the Class 1A State Championship to Maplewood.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast the Eisenhower/Reynolds District 10 1A Championship
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.
Bishop Guilfoyle runs away from Penns Valley in District 6 Class 2A title game
The Rams’ season has come to an end with a 10-3 record.
nittanysportsnow.com
Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State
Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA
The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
Comments / 0