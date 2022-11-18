ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Bham Now

$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park

The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property

Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared

Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year

CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Issues Update After Student Death

Jacksonville, AL – Michael Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for JSU, issued an update following the tragic death of JSU student Leah Tarvin. He thanked all for the constructive feedback concerning pedestrian and motorist safety that many provided to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) through its Report a Concern portal. As a result of these efforts, and the JSU administration’s dialogue with state officials over the past week, action is being taken.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Calhoun County Commission Sworn In

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held an inauguration for all commissioners recently elected on November 8th. This was followed by an organizational meeting and a reception honoring the commissioners.    Inauguration Welcome by Mark E. Tyner, County Administrator Invocation by Pastor Fredrick Smith of The Bridge Christian Church Oath of Office performed […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville

TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18. The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification. Young...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AT&T says Hoover facility staying open despite some staffing reductions

The AT&T corporate office has responded after there was an anonymous recording of employees at the Hoover AT&T facility being informed their positions were being reclassified as surplus. Their division will be shut down by January 17. 2023. "We are transitioning our business to newer technologies that are more durable,...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

