Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Revisions of Longmeadow PUD approved during Trussville council
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the revisions to the Longmeadow Planned Urban Development (PUD) during the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Brooks Harris with Harris Doyle Homes said the revisions to the PUD would only impact the last Phase of the development. The changes create larger lots from what […]
Bham Now
$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park
The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property
Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
wbrc.com
‘It’s a tragedy in our city:’ BCS superintendent addressing city gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is continuing to mourn the death of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on the way to school Wednesday morning. Several BCS students have died by gun violence this year alone. It’s a problem that Superintendent Mark Sullivan says needs to...
alreporter.com
Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared
Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
wbrc.com
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
Jacksonville State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Issues Update After Student Death
Jacksonville, AL – Michael Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for JSU, issued an update following the tragic death of JSU student Leah Tarvin. He thanked all for the constructive feedback concerning pedestrian and motorist safety that many provided to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) through its Report a Concern portal. As a result of these efforts, and the JSU administration’s dialogue with state officials over the past week, action is being taken.
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
New Calhoun County Commission Sworn In
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held an inauguration for all commissioners recently elected on November 8th. This was followed by an organizational meeting and a reception honoring the commissioners. Inauguration Welcome by Mark E. Tyner, County Administrator Invocation by Pastor Fredrick Smith of The Bridge Christian Church Oath of Office performed […]
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
wbrc.com
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville
TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
wbrc.com
Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18. The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification. Young...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
ABC 33/40 News
AT&T says Hoover facility staying open despite some staffing reductions
The AT&T corporate office has responded after there was an anonymous recording of employees at the Hoover AT&T facility being informed their positions were being reclassified as surplus. Their division will be shut down by January 17. 2023. "We are transitioning our business to newer technologies that are more durable,...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
Comments / 0