5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died Sunday at the age of 84. She was the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson who died in 2007. Greater Imani Church Pastor tweeted about the passing of Patterson. “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
Experts say deadly southwest Memphis barricade highlights mental health concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Details are emerging after a barricade in southwest Memphis that left two men dead. What started as a call in regards to a shooting at a home in southwest Memphis Friday afternoon, escalated in a matter of minutes. “The suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home along with the victim and […]
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
actionnews5.com
NAACP fights back against infant mortality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Branch of the NAACP is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and several area hospitals to fight infant mortality. This weekend, the local NAACP got community members together to spread the word about how it plans to help moms-to-be. “Infant...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins tweeted, “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”
actionnews5.com
Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown...
actionnews5.com
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
After lockup, man uses music to set others free
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The strings of Danny Cosby’s guitar tell a story and his voice does the rest. “My first album was called Bunk 51. That’s the bunk I was on when I first got locked up at 201 Poplar,” said Cosby. Now Cosby walks the halls of The Grove Ministry at Hope Church in […]
Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody
MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s […]
Memphis intervention program credited for dip in violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year ago today, two gunmen pulled up to a cookie store on Airways and opened fire. They killed beloved rapper Young Dolph. As word spread, a team of people worked tirelessly to keep the peace to stop any kind of retaliation and more bloodshed from happening. WREG is committed to a […]
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Fourth man arrested in connection to Young Dolph murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fourth man has been arrested in connection to what police called a conspiracy to murder Memphis rapper and superstar Young Dolph. Memphis Police confirm to FOX13 that Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Memphis Police posted to Facebook earlier in the day, officially...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
