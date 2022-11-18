ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's

MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MCTS to reduce routes, Cream Puff line and Brewers line included

MILWAUKEE — Today Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service due to a change in funding and reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes. The changes to service were approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. According to a Milwaukee County Comptroller report released earlier this year, federal stimulus funds used by the transit system to maintain transit service will no longer be available in 2025.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back

WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought

MILWAUKEE - Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome. This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls. "I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

