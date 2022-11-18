Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
WISN
City of Waukesha to host parade remembrance ceremony at 4:39 p.m. Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nov. 21, 2021 was a day that forever changed the Waukesha community, and Monday, the community will gather together in remembrance. A ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park -- the exact time of the tragedy last year. "It did traumatize myself, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
WISN
MCTS to reduce routes, Cream Puff line and Brewers line included
MILWAUKEE — Today Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service due to a change in funding and reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes. The changes to service were approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. According to a Milwaukee County Comptroller report released earlier this year, federal stimulus funds used by the transit system to maintain transit service will no longer be available in 2025.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back
WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought
MILWAUKEE - Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome. This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls. "I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
Are more Airbnbs good or bad for Milwaukee neighborhoods?
Currently, more than 1,000 homes in the Milwaukee area are available for short-term stays on the Airbnb website.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects
Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
