Florida State

Raleigh News & Observer

Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets

View the original article to see embedded media. The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 11) with quarterfinals and 7A semifinals games across the state. Several huge games are on the schedule, including Thompson at Hoover in the 7A semifinals and Homewood at Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals.
ALABAMA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Texas (UIL) Football Playoffs 2022: Live Scores, Brackets From Area Round Games

The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs continue Friday and Saturday with dozens of big-time matchups across the Lone Star state. The area round of the UIL playoffs kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas with live scores, updated brackets, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
TEXAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Takeaways: Michigan State holds off Villanova’s late rally at the Breslin

Michigan State men's basketball improved to 3-1 on the season after holding off a ferocious late rally from Villanova to beat the Wildcats, 73-71. The Spartans led for nearly 36 minutes on the night, and by as many as 16 points. But a few careless turnovers and some breakdowns defensively let Villanova back in the game. In the end, Michigan State shot 15-for-19 from the free throw line to hold off the Wildcats and secure the win for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

This election, rural voters like me flipped the script. We saved the day in NC.

If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

