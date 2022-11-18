If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO