Raleigh News & Observer
Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 11) with quarterfinals and 7A semifinals games across the state. Several huge games are on the schedule, including Thompson at Hoover in the 7A semifinals and Homewood at Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texas (UIL) Football Playoffs 2022: Live Scores, Brackets From Area Round Games
The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs continue Friday and Saturday with dozens of big-time matchups across the Lone Star state. The area round of the UIL playoffs kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas with live scores, updated brackets, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Takeaways: Michigan State holds off Villanova’s late rally at the Breslin
Michigan State men's basketball improved to 3-1 on the season after holding off a ferocious late rally from Villanova to beat the Wildcats, 73-71. The Spartans led for nearly 36 minutes on the night, and by as many as 16 points. But a few careless turnovers and some breakdowns defensively let Villanova back in the game. In the end, Michigan State shot 15-for-19 from the free throw line to hold off the Wildcats and secure the win for the Spartans.
Raleigh News & Observer
This election, rural voters like me flipped the script. We saved the day in NC.
If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.
Raleigh News & Observer
First legal medical marijuana harvest begins in North Carolina, dispensary coming
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has begun harvesting medical marijuana and expects to open the largest medical cannabis retail store in the U.S. next year, the tribal official in charge of the operation told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. “I’m really proud of my tribe taking this step, one...
