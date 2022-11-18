ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FanSided

Auburn football: 2 schools to beat for 4-star edge Qua Russaw

The Auburn football program has only 10 commits in the recruiting class of 2023 so far, and the lack of a permanent head coach is definitely impacting recruiting. While the Tigers lost only one commit in Gernorris Wilson following the firing of Bryan Harsin, many other recruits are hesitant to commit without an understanding of who the staff will be next year.
AUBURN, AL
DC News Now

Maryland HS football state quarterfinal highlights

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — It’s the state quarterfinals for our remaining teams in Maryland, as they all continue to fight for a state title! No. 7 Wise at Blair A dominant win by Wise, as they take care of Blair on the road 51-7. The Pumas showed Friday night that they are, as always, […]
MARYLAND STATE
AL.com

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′

Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
batonrougenews.net

Pittsburgh aims to stop slide, hosts Alabama State

Perhaps a visit from winless Alabama State is what Pittsburgh needs to temporarily halt its early slide. The Panthers will look to avoid a fourth straight defeat when they host the Hornets on Sunday. Pittsburgh (1-3) opened the season with an 80-58 home win versus UT Martin before struggling in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

