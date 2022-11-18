Read full article on original website
Season Recap: Football Keeps Moving Forward With Best Year Yet in Year Four
Wheeling, W. Va. – Five years ago, the foundation was laid for the Wheeling University Football program to begin. After years of trials and tribulations, including an exhibition season in 2018 and a full COVID year in 2020, the program has come out stronger than ever. 2022 was the best season yet for the program, as they set a new record for wins in a season, and were in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship conversation up until the final two weeks of the regular season.
Volleyball’s NCAA Atlantic Regional Run Ends in Semifinal Loss to Clarion
Erie, PA. – On Saturday, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (27-8, 15-1) advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament Semifinals. P unfortunately, they're running the tournament would come to an end as they fell to #2 Clarion 3-1 to end their run in the tournament. It was the second meeting between the two teams this season and although it was a competitive match, the Cardinals were unable to overtake the golden eagles on the day.
Wheeling Rugby’s Playoff Run Ends in NCR Quarterfinals
Providence, RI. – The Wheeling University Rugby team (6-5, 3-2) got their first taste of National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Quarterfinal action on Saturday. The Cardinals fought hard, but were unable to get anything going against a tough Brown Ruck as they fell 27-9 ending their season. The Cardinals made the NCR 15's playoffs for the first time in program history, and even though they're out in the first round they have a taste of success to get back there next season.
Men’s Basketball falls in MEC opener
Wheeling, W.Va. - On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-3,0-1) and Notre Dame college kept the gym hot in a high scoring battle that saw the Cardinals fall 71-91. Wheeling saw three players hit double digits in points. In the first half, the Falcons got...
Women’s Basketball drops Last Second Heartbreaker Against Notre Dame College
South Euclid, OH. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) season officially kicked off on Saturday as the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) hit the road. They battled until the end, but ended up dropping a last second game to Notre Dame College 55-51. The Cardinals defense played strong throughout the night, but the Cardinals were outscored 16-12 in the final 10 minutes leading to the conference opening loss.
Men’s Basketball Looks to Keep Momentum Going in MEC Opener vs. Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-2, 0-0) got their first win of the 2022-23 season when they beat D'Youville 73-58. The Cardinals look to keep that momentum going as they hit the road to open Mountain East Conference (MEC) play on Saturday against Notre Dame College at 2 PM. After being picked #10 in the MEC Preseason Poll, the Cardinals look to start strong as they try and defy those preseason rankings.
Miller Caps off Oberlin Invitational with Big Win for Women’s Swimming
Oberlin, OH. – The Oberlin College Invitational came to a conclusion on Saturday as the 2022 portion of the Wheeling Women's Swimming team came to an end. The Cardinals finished 11th overall in the team standings, but had some big performances to lead the way in the pool. They had one win to go along with two other top five finishes as they impressed throughout the weekend.
Banks Places 20th, Both Qualify for finals on Day Two of Oberlin Invitational
Oberlin, OH. – After putting one swimmer in the finals on Day one of the Oberlin Invitational, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team came back stronger on day two. Both of their swimmers did enough to qualify for the day two finals as they continue to lower times. The Cardinals had one top 20 finisher on the day as Wheeling finishes day two with 11 team points.
