Wheeling, W. Va. – Five years ago, the foundation was laid for the Wheeling University Football program to begin. After years of trials and tribulations, including an exhibition season in 2018 and a full COVID year in 2020, the program has come out stronger than ever. 2022 was the best season yet for the program, as they set a new record for wins in a season, and were in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship conversation up until the final two weeks of the regular season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO