Duke basketball announces new starting five for Delaware game

After rolling out the same starting five across the Duke basketball team's 2-1 start to the 2022-23 season, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has decided to tweak the lineup a bit for the Blue Devils' home bout against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. ET Friday in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Although the change is at only one position, it significantly decreases the starting lineup's average age, seeing that 18-year-old freshman center Dereck Lively II replaces 22-year-old graduate big man Ryan Young at the five-spot.

Here's the Blue Devils' new starting five in its entirety, now including four Duke basketball rookies alongside junior captain Jeremy Roach:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

The Blue Devils' next outing after the Delaware game is against the visiting Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. Then they hit the road for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., beginning with their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

By then, newcomer Dariq Whitehead, now active for the first time after recovering from a fractured right foot, might finally be in full swing for the Blue Devils. But it wouldn't be a surprise if it takes a few games for the 18-year-old five-star small forward to enter the Duke basketball starting lineup and reach a full minutes load.

