Duke basketball announces new starting five for Delaware game
After rolling out the same starting five across the Duke basketball team's 2-1 start to the 2022-23 season, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has decided to tweak the lineup a bit for the Blue Devils' home bout against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. ET Friday in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Although the change is at only one position, it significantly decreases the starting lineup's average age, seeing that 18-year-old freshman center Dereck Lively II replaces 22-year-old graduate big man Ryan Young at the five-spot.
Here's the Blue Devils' new starting five in its entirety, now including four Duke basketball rookies alongside junior captain Jeremy Roach:
- Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
- Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
- Freshman center Dereck Lively II
The Blue Devils' next outing after the Delaware game is against the visiting Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. Then they hit the road for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., beginning with their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
By then, newcomer Dariq Whitehead, now active for the first time after recovering from a fractured right foot, might finally be in full swing for the Blue Devils. But it wouldn't be a surprise if it takes a few games for the 18-year-old five-star small forward to enter the Duke basketball starting lineup and reach a full minutes load.
