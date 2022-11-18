ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball announces new starting five for Delaware game

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuRXW_0jGK9m3600

After rolling out the same starting five across the Duke basketball team's 2-1 start to the 2022-23 season, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has decided to tweak the lineup a bit for the Blue Devils' home bout against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. ET Friday in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Although the change is at only one position, it significantly decreases the starting lineup's average age, seeing that 18-year-old freshman center Dereck Lively II replaces 22-year-old graduate big man Ryan Young at the five-spot.

Here's the Blue Devils' new starting five in its entirety, now including four Duke basketball rookies alongside junior captain Jeremy Roach:

Scroll to Continue

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

The Blue Devils' next outing after the Delaware game is against the visiting Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. Then they hit the road for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., beginning with their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

By then, newcomer Dariq Whitehead, now active for the first time after recovering from a fractured right foot, might finally be in full swing for the Blue Devils. But it wouldn't be a surprise if it takes a few games for the 18-year-old five-star small forward to enter the Duke basketball starting lineup and reach a full minutes load.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Voters punish Duke for loss to Kansas

Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note. But Duke experienced its first loss under Scheyer last ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper Scores Twice; Blue Devils Advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer All-American Michelle Cooper registered her school-record sixth brace of the season and the second-seeded Blue Devils defeated third-seeded South Carolina, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C., to advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Cooper, a native of Clarkston, Mich., continued...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke basketball forward sinks father's squad

From the looks of the replay and given the circumstances, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin must have been holding back a proud smile when his son, Duke basketball product AJ Griffin, hit the game-winner for the Atlanta Hawks (10-6) in their 124-122 home overtime victory over the Raptors (9-8) on Saturday night.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

WATCH: Dariq Whitehead's first college bucket

After missing the entire preseason and the first three Duke basketball games of the regular season, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead made his debut as a Duke Blue Devil on Friday at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. RELATED: Blue Devils announce new starting lineup for Delaware ...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Michigan State commit to officially visit North Carolina

According to Inside Carolina, 2023 cornerback Colton Hood will officially visit Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech. Hood, a three-star recruit out of McDonough, Georgia, has been committed to Michigan State since Sept. 5. The nation's No. 73 ranked cornerback has also officially visited Auburn since committing to the Spartans.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut

Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball vs. James Madison: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time

The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will look to make it a 4-0 start to the season Sunday afternoon when the team hosts James Madison. Saturday will be the last chance fans will have to see the Tar Heels on the Smith Center floor for almost a month, as the team’s next five games are either in true road environments or at a neutral location. Carolina won’t be back at home until December 10.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
402
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy