John Stamos to join Beach Boys at the OnCenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Have Mercy! “Full House” star, John Stamos, will be joining The Beach Boys for their Christmas concert, set to take place on December 7 at The OnCenter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. but the show doesn’t start until 7:30 p.m. Tickets are set to range from $40 to $190, not including additional fees.

Stamos has played with the band on and off for many years. Thus, allowing him to join The Beach Boys for select shows, Syracuse being one of them.

The Beach Boys are known for their hits “Good Vibrations”, “Surfin’ U.S.A.”, “You Still Believe in Me” and more.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, all who continue the legacy of the iconic band.

“This band has birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow,” said the OnCenter website.

This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Looking to grab a seat? You can purchase a ticket through Ticketmaster HERE. You can also call The OnCenter by phone, (315)-435-8000.