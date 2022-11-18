ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office

By Sam Stark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445ntz_0jGK9Je900

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off.

“There was this acidic, putrid smoke throughout the entire place – it burned to breathe. It was pretty scary,” Kieffer admitted.

She and her colleagues determined that the smoke was coming from the staff bathroom in the back of the building. What they saw there shocked them.

“Our toilet exploded,” she said. “It was black, (and) looking up at the ceiling where the vent should have been, there was just a black hole… I had no answers, just a lot of questions.”

The scene was unrecognizable. What previously was a toilet had become a stub. Shards of ceramic shrapnel covered the bathroom floor, and closer to the toilet, or toilet stub, pieces of it had heated to the point that they melted into a black sludge. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Austin Fire Department came to investigate the incident. Their theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, set on fire and dropped onto the toilet seat which started to burn. The toilet, AFD said, then got so hot that the ceramic bowl cracked.

“In my 30 years of experience, I have never seen anything like it,” Lt. Ron Hutto said.

Kieffer did have another theory, though. She found a news story of a toilet in Oklahoma that suffered a similar fate. In this instance, a lightning bolt struck an apartment building, traveled through the exhaust vent and exploded the toilet. No one was injured in this event, either. She said the toilet explosion from Oklahoma looked similar to theirs.

When asked about the chance that lightning caused the damage, Hutto said he didn’t think there were any storms that day. When AFD left the dental office, Hutto felt pretty confident that it was the vent fan that caused the destruction, but “it was definitely unusual,” he said.

KXAN meteorologist Sean Kelly looked at the weather archives of the night the toilet exploded. He didn’t see a record of lightning during the timeframe this happened, but there was some rain. Kelly said that there could have been some lightning that wasn’t detected by the radar.

And if lightning struck the toilet, it could explain why some of it melted.

“Lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit – five times hotter than the surface of the sun,” Kelly said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

4 arrested after string of storage unit burglaries across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Four people were arrested after police said they were involved in several storage unit burglaries. Austin police said the group is linked to dozens of storage unit burglaries, which resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft. Detectives are still working on identifying victims in these cases, and they believe there are more than 100 additional victims.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large

A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in person after two years

AUSTIN, Texas - After going virtual for two years, the Austin Empty Bowl Project returned in person this year. The Central Texas Food Bank hosts the annual fundraiser in collaboration with Meals on Wheels Central Texas. The project brings together potters, musicians and restaurant owners to raise money for hungry children in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area

The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD reports increase in fires started by homeless individuals

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says they have been seeing a huge increase in fires started by the homeless community, an issue they say increases during the colder months. Early Wednesday morning, Austin Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home on East Cesar Chavez. "Crews...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy