American retirees are increasing in number in Mexico. According to recent news reports, more Americans have retired in Mexico than in any other nation. Beautiful beaches and weather are a fantastic start, but Mexico also provides affordable living expenses. Additionally, there are many more lifestyle options than there are in the United States. South of the border, your life can be radically rewritten. But where are Mexico’s top locations for retirement in 2023? Read on to learn more.

4 DAYS AGO