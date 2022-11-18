ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Mexico for Retirees

American retirees are increasing in number in Mexico. According to recent news reports, more Americans have retired in Mexico than in any other nation. Beautiful beaches and weather are a fantastic start, but Mexico also provides affordable living expenses. Additionally, there are many more lifestyle options than there are in the United States. South of the border, your life can be radically rewritten. But where are Mexico’s top locations for retirement in 2023? Read on to learn more.
techaiapp.com

Best Grutas de Tolantongo Tours from Mexico City [Updated 2022]

Looking for the best Grutas de Tolantongo Tours from Mexico? I got you covered!. When you’re planning a trip to Mexico, you’ve probably heard about Grutas de Tolantongo or seen it on a lot of Instagram posts. Well, it’s all over social media for good reason. Grutas de...
localpassportfamily.com

November 2022 GCBC: Mexico Arts, Culture, Science, Movies

These Mexico art activities are wonderful for getting to know Mexican leaders and creators, and learning from their gifts and style. Keep reading until the end for some great crafts and children’s movies centering Mexican culture. Featured Mexican Artist: Lourdes Villagomez. Nature in Mexico. Few nations on Earth support...
trazeetravel.com

How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico

Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Jax Hudur

America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections

According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.

