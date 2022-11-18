Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Good Morning Utah Holiday Feast Giveaway
Don’t miss Good Morning Utah‘s Holiday Feast Giveaway happening this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning on ABC4 Utah. Watch Good Morning Utah during the 6 a.m. hour for a holiday code word of the day. Then enter that code word on ABC4.com/contests for the chance to win $100 in Harmons Gift Cards to help with your holiday feast! There’s a new winner each morning so be sure to watch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. only on ABC4 Utah!
fox29.com
Utah horse returns home to owner after 8 years of running with wild mustangs: 'It’s a miracle'
Utah native Shane Adams experienced a number of big life changes over the course of eight years — the same period of time that his beloved horse, Mongo, had been missing from home. Adams went through a divorce, lost his home and suffered a major brain injury due to...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
Food banks fighting inflation to feed Utahns in need this Thanksgiving
It’s been a busy few weeks for Shawn Clay, Director of Salt Lake City Mission, and his team of volunteers.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in West Jordan, UT
West Jordan is a historic Utah pioneer settlement established soon after the founding of Salt Lake City. Named after the Jordan River, close to its vicinity, West Jordan is surrounded by picturesque mountains that soar to more than 11,000 feet. Although it is considered a suburb of the more popular...
ksl.com
Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
KUTV
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
ksl.com
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
KSLTV
Taylorsville man nearly severs hand after explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after his hand was nearly severed by an explosion Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., the Taylorsville man was on private property near Hancock Ranch Road when he entered a shipping container with several different kinds of flammable fuels, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Thanksgiving prices have Utahns feeling holiday sticker shock
Martha Sammond is excited to make her fluffy homemade rolls and decadent cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving, but like most Utah residents, she's already wary about the prices she will see at the store
castlecountryradio.com
$450K allocated to enhance some of Utah’s best fishing spots through Blue Ribbon Fisheries program
Blue Ribbon Fisheries are waterbodies that provide some of Utah’s most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences. This year, the program that designates and helps fund these fisheries allocated $450,000 toward 16 projects aimed at enhancing these waterbodies so they retain their elite status. There are currently 44 waterbodies and two...
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Pie Underground: Over 40 Years of Feeding Students
Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.
ksl.com
American Heritage School dedicated by Elder Rasband in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The new downtown Salt Lake City campus of a private school that places Jesus Christ at the foundation of its academic mission was dedicated Friday as a "sanctuary of learning" by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
ksl.com
Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
Comments / 0