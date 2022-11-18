ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Traditional Thanksgiving food can hurt your pet’s stomach

By Carlie Horn
 2 days ago

FREEPORT, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while some traditional feastings like turkey and sweet potatoes are delicious to us, they might not be so good for your pets.

Alaqua Animal Refuge founder Laurie Hood said fatty foods, poultry bones, yeast dough, and sweet treats can be dangerous.

“So, what you want to think about during Thanksgiving, is to make sure not to share human foods with your pet,” said Hood. “It sounds like a great idea, and you always want to share a little turkey or some sweet potatoes with your pet, which sounds okay; but actually, it can cause some digestive issues and become a problem later on.”

Pets eating holiday foods results in more hospital visits than any other time of the year.

“The emergency vet says that after Thanksgiving, and after Christmas, are the two highest incidents that they see of pancreatitis, which is a very painful thing that can happen to your pet when they eat something they’re not supposed to,” said Hood.

If you think your pet ate something they shouldn’t have, they may become lethargic, experience diarrhea, or just don’t act like themselves.

Hood said the holidays can also lead to pet anxiety and suggest putting your pet in a safe room.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s a really stressful time,” said Hood. “You know, your pets are used to being in a home with just you and your family, and then all of a sudden, you know, relatives show up and the house can get chaotic. So, even the most well-adjusted pets can stress out during this time.”

If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, you can call ASPCA Poison Control Hotline at (888)-426-4435 or Pet Poison Helpline at (855)-764-7661).

