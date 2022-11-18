Read full article on original website
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
KRMG
Police: Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide
Police: Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide The explosion destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building in Gaithersburg. (NCD)
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injured Southeast DC 14-year-old
WASHINGTON — A teenager has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. shooting that left a 14-year-old football player injured over a month ago. Police say the search continues for more suspects involved. Weeks after this shooting, the victim, Antione Manning, was shot and killed on the same block on Oct. 31.
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
WJLA
18-year-old woman found shot dead in NE DC hotel room, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a northeast Washington, D.C. hotel room on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). At around 9:50 p.m., police responded to a hotel in the 1200 block of First Street NE after a report...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
rockvillenights.com
4 cars stolen near Congressional Plaza in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles from residential parking lots and garages early yesterday morning, November 20, 2022, near Congressional Plaza off Rockville Pike. Three vehicles were reported stolen in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Street. A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Congressional Lane.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
WJLA
'Road Rage': Md. man charged with assault, possession of CDS, 9mm semi-automatic pistol
'Road Rage': Md. man charged with assault, possession of CDS, 9mm semi-automatic pistol

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver on I-68, a 27-year-old Montgomery County man was arrested in Allegany County on Sunday. The "road rage" report came in at 11:37 a.m. to Maryland State Police, accusing a man who was...
Woman arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in fatal 5-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, in a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 shortly...
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire in Olney Late Sunday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for smoke coming from the second floor of a two story single-family home on Governors Way off of Cherry Valley Drive in Olney a little before 11:30pm on Sunday night. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, the...
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Car lands in Bowie sinkhole
BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection around 9 a.m. Sky9 flew over the scene and spotted a car was being pulled from the sinkhole and loaded on a flatbed truck on Monday. Police in Bowie have not said exactly what happened or if the driver was injured.
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
