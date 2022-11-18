ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes: Look into the eye of the fans

By Courtney Layton, Macon Rollans
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are about a month into the NHL season, and things are heating up.

The Carolina Hurricanes faced the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, for the second time this season. The Canes were not able to get a win in the first game, so they were hoping to get a win in PNC Arena in Raleigh, which has been named “the loudest house in the NHL.”

The Avalanche were able to get the series sweep, getting the overtime 3-2 win. As Canes fans left PNC disappointed, there are still some things to be excited about at the famous arena in Raleigh. Fans love the food, the experience, the atmosphere and obviously, their favorite player.

