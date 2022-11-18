Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount
Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WISH-TV
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
WLWT 5
DNA links Cincinnati man to 1978 murder, rape of UC student; investigators suspect he killed others
CINCINNATI — In 1978, Cheryl Thompson was a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. "Cheryl is a young woman at the time, had a whole life in front of her and never had an opportunity to live it," said Steve Moster, a retired detective with the Loveland Police Department. Thompson...
star64.tv
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
WLWT 5
Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End
CINCINNATI — Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
23-year-old man charged, another in 'stable condition' after Fairfield shooting
Police said a 22-year-old drove away from the location and was found inside his vehicle along Nilles Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
