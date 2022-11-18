ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported.
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her body was found.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown.
FAIRFIELD, OH
truecrimedaily

Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
CINCINNATI, OH

