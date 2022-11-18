Read full article on original website
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST.
First Alert Weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level trough is causing continual cloud cover across the southeastern United States. However, the rest of the evening will begin to see a slow clearing trend occur so cold lows are expected. We will be seeing low temperatures for Monday morning dropping down into the 30s so a light freeze to patchy frost is possible for a few areas. Make sure to bring in any sensitive plants or pets from these conditions. Good news though! Monday will feature a bit of sunshine, but not without cloud cover. Highs will climb toward the 60s as a result of the additional sunshine, but this still keeps us cooler than average. Later in the day, clouds will return ahead of a new disturbance. This will bring in a chance for rain to return on Tuesday. However, rainfall totals look fairly minimal if any for the majority of the area. The biggest impact for Tuesday will be the overcast skies that last into the night to keep both highs and lows from fluctuating too much. Highs on Tuesday will be sitting in the 60s with lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s. For the rest of the period, a high-pressure system takes over for most of Wednesday and Thursday, so fairly dry weather is expected with a sun/cloud mix through Thanksgiving. We will also see the warmest day this week on Thanksgiving with highs in the 70s! However, a new frontal system will be on the heels of Thanksgiving for more rainfall in South Georgia. Current guidance shows a line of storms that may be borderline severe moving through on Friday. Due to low long-range confidence, the presence of severe weather is not high. However, we will continue to keep track of the severe opportunity for the system. After the frontal passage, a drop in temperatures is expected to occur by the weekend. High temperatures are back into the 60s with lows in the 40s.
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
Tifton residents and city program helping others pay utility bills despite cold weather
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s giving season, and the city Of Tifton is helping people with their utility bills as the weather gets colder. For 39 years, the heating energy assistance team has helped low-income families pay their heating bills. As Tifton residents are paying their monthly utility bills,...
ChalkFest to draw a crowd in Downtown Albany Saturday
Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays on Saturday, November 19 with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demos, craft beer tastings, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors. “AMA...
Take a look at some of the best Americus has to offer this holiday shopping season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Americus has the Christmas music playing, the wine flowing and shopping galore for your next girls’ trip! Take a look at some of the best Americus has to offer at Minick Interiors Inc., Scott’s Jewelry and Wolf Creek Tasting Room. To find out...
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
Construction of new nursing, health simulation facility begins at ASU
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction of a new facility at Albany State University (ASU) begins Monday, according to the university. The new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility is being built on ASU’s west campus. University officials said the facility will “create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with...
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Holiday week trending warmer and wetter
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and pleasantly cool Friday afternoon. Cold again tonight as temperatures tumble into the low-mid 30s. Winter’s chill hold into the weekend. However, increasing clouds Saturday for a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon as highs top mid-upper 50s. Look for areas of light rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Otherwise, Thanksgiving week kicks off dry Monday followed by scattered showers Tuesday then again late Wednesday into early Thursday. Weak disturbances will bring the unsettled weather back but not a washout. This pattern change supports milder temperatures as highs top low-upper 60s and lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele. Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event. With their effort, $5,800 was donated for...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
Winter’s chill through the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with a light breeze and cool 50s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clouds clear and lows tumble below freezing upper 20s low 30s with widespread frost. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9am. Remember protection for the 4 Ps people, pets, plants and pipes.
Police: ‘Fetus or infant’ found in freezer, additional human remains uncovered at Boston apartment
BOSTON — According to law enforcement officials, more human remains were discovered in an apartment in Boston less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer at the same address. Detectives responded to the apartment in South Boston on Thursday after calls...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
