ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level trough is causing continual cloud cover across the southeastern United States. However, the rest of the evening will begin to see a slow clearing trend occur so cold lows are expected. We will be seeing low temperatures for Monday morning dropping down into the 30s so a light freeze to patchy frost is possible for a few areas. Make sure to bring in any sensitive plants or pets from these conditions. Good news though! Monday will feature a bit of sunshine, but not without cloud cover. Highs will climb toward the 60s as a result of the additional sunshine, but this still keeps us cooler than average. Later in the day, clouds will return ahead of a new disturbance. This will bring in a chance for rain to return on Tuesday. However, rainfall totals look fairly minimal if any for the majority of the area. The biggest impact for Tuesday will be the overcast skies that last into the night to keep both highs and lows from fluctuating too much. Highs on Tuesday will be sitting in the 60s with lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s. For the rest of the period, a high-pressure system takes over for most of Wednesday and Thursday, so fairly dry weather is expected with a sun/cloud mix through Thanksgiving. We will also see the warmest day this week on Thanksgiving with highs in the 70s! However, a new frontal system will be on the heels of Thanksgiving for more rainfall in South Georgia. Current guidance shows a line of storms that may be borderline severe moving through on Friday. Due to low long-range confidence, the presence of severe weather is not high. However, we will continue to keep track of the severe opportunity for the system. After the frontal passage, a drop in temperatures is expected to occur by the weekend. High temperatures are back into the 60s with lows in the 40s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO