wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
wymt.com
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
wymt.com
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
wklw.com
Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY
Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
wvpublic.org
Gospel Musician In Millstone, Kentucky Tries To Salvage Family’s Flood-Ravaged Music Equipment
This story originally aired in the Nov. 18, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. On July 28, communities all over southeast Kentucky were hit with unprecedented flooding. People lost homes, cars, family photos. Many musicians lost instruments, and that meant they couldn’t participate in cultural traditions that define their lives. But through the generosity of community members, some musicians have been able to reconnect with their music practice, finding comfort and even joy.
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
wmky.org
Northeast KY AHEC Hosts 2022 Preceptor Recognition Celebration
The Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center (NE KY AHEC) brought back the “Roarin’ ‘20s” with a celebration for preceptors across their 17-county region, including Bath, Boyd, Carter, Clark, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Powell, Robertson, and Rowan counties. Since 1985,...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
wymt.com
EKY health departments participate in ‘Give It A Shot’ campaign
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 11 county health departments are participating in the “Give It A Shot” Campaign on Nov. 18 to draw attention to common vaccinations and provide free vaccinations for all Kentuckians. The campaign is centered around five common vaccinations: Tetanus, Hepatitis-A, Monkeypox, COVID-19, and seasonal flu...
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 18, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some frigid temperatures are not going to stop teams across the mountains during their region title games!. You can watch all the action from the second round of the KHSAA playoffs on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlist above!
WSAZ
FULL TESTIMONY: George Wagner IV takes the stand in Pike County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV on Wednesday took the witness stand in the murder trial against him following the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. The playlist above contains the full testimony. George testified for more than seven hours, saying he was...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
q95fm.net
Big Sandy RECC Warns Customers of Scammer Impersonating an Employee
Big Sandy RECC is warning customers of an ongoing scam. They have received a report that a man in a white pickup truck with a utility bed was going from house to house impersonating an employee. The scam was reported in the Knott county area. Big Sandy RECC has stated...
WKYT 27
Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Another student hurt in the Magoffin County school bus crash has been released from the hospital. In a Facebook post, Magoffin County Schools says the student was released Thursday night. As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
wymt.com
Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state. Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21.
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
