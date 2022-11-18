ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Storm Tracker Forecast: STRONG winds bring potential for big impacts Friday

Throw on a windbreaker before you head out the door, and hold onto your hat and secure loose items outside of your home once you do Friday morning. Even stronger winds are on the way for your Friday, and those winds will bring the potential for major impacts to northern California Friday. We'll become more mild this weekend, but chilly low temperatures are ahead in your extended forecast.
California Drought: New research ties specific extreme weather events to climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Minor improvements can be found in the state's drought situation, according to the latest drought monitor. Data from the early November storm that dumped up to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra and brought soaking rain to the valley is included on this week's monitor. While the storm system didn't vastly improve conditions, it is a decent start to what is a critical year for California's water resources.
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
