While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO