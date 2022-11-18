Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
This was a season of change for the Chartiers Valley football program. Following district realignment, an already tough Class 4A Parkway Conference became incredibly deep with the additions of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley moving up and traditional 5A power West Allegheny moving down. This added to a...
d9and10sports.com
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football out to raise program’s expectations after trying season
The exit interviews have been taking place within the Quaker Valley football program. Recordwise, it proved to be a disappointing 2022 season for the Quakers. After starting out 2-1 under first-year coach Jason Cappa, QV lost its last six games all by wide margins. “The team’s first order of business...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg men’s basketball coach Klimchock excited about promising season
Chris Klimchock’s second season as head men’s basketball coach at Pitt-Greensburg is underway, and the Greensburg native is excited about the future. Like every college basketball team, the ultimate goal is to reach the NCAA Tournament. In the Bobcats’ case, it would be the Division III Tournament.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 2nd straight playoff trip, Burrell coaches, players continue to push program forward
Burrell football coach Shawn Liotta isn’t going to try and cram any square pegs into round holes. Twenty-four years of coaching experience has shown Liotta the way to properly structure a program requires coaches and cultures evolving to their environments. For the 13 seniors on this year’s team, they’ve...
butlerradio.com
Local High School Sports Update/Local Teams Win State Championships
The Seneca Valley boys’ soccer team defeated Lower Merion in the PIAA Class 4A state championship, the final 6-0. The Freeport girls’ volleyball team defeated York Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A state championship by sweeping the first three sets. The North Catholic girls’ volleyball team fell to...
North Allegheny shuts out rival Central Catholic in 2nd half to claim 5th WPIAL football title
These teams combined for one touchdown when they met eight weeks ago in a low-scoring, field-position battle between WPIAL rivals who leaned mostly on their defenses. This wasn’t that kind of game. Instead, North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner threw touchdown passes of 51 and 68 yards, rushed for 184...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section
Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances
While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach keeps positive outlook as Jeannette girls basketball eyes rebound
The climb back to respectability is steep for Anna Leonard, the new girls basketball coach at Jeannette. But she is ready to scale the challenge and doesn’t plan to look down. “I’m not nervous. I’m excited,” Leonard said. “It’s not just a challenge for the girls, it’s a challenge...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford seniors sign on with college programs
Three baseball players and a bowler from Penn-Trafford took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to ink their letters of intent Nov. 9. Senior bowler Alyssa Balest, who took home the girls individual honor at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association competition, signed with Mount St. Mary’s from the Northeast Conference.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown
MECHANICSBURG — Josie Russo celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, and she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The Freeport junior middle hitter’s block at match point against District 3 champion York Catholic closed out a 3-0 sweep of the Fighting Irish at Cumberland Valley High School and gave the Yellowjackets their first PIAA Class 2A state title since 2017 and the second such championship in program history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season
Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Stung by injuries, Bethel Park ends remarkable season with WPIAL semifinal loss
Bethel Park’s banner football season came to an end in the rain Nov. 11 at Canon-McMillan in the semifinal round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. The Allegheny Six Conference champion Black Hawks lost to rival Upper St. Clair, 17-7, on a dreary night to finish 10-2 overall. “Although...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon shuts down Freeport in Class 3A to return to WPIAL championship game
Belle Vernon is headed back to the WPIAL championship game looking to reverse a trend. The top-ranked Leopards scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and rolled over No. 4 Freeport, 42-0, on Friday in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. The Leopards (9-2) will face...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport’s run to PIAA volleyball finals gives junior middle hitter chance to get back on court
Autumn English was a key part of the Freeport girls volleyball team’s early-season surge and its rise to the No. 1 spot in the Class 2A state rankings. It then all came apart for the junior middle hitter. English broke a bone in her foot near her ankle during...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls basketball looks to follow in footsteps of volleyball team
Freeport girls basketball coach Fred Soilis has had a front row seat for the Yellowjackets’ volleyball team’s run to the PIAA championship game while watching his daughter Ava play libero. One of the biggest impressions the volleyball team made on him was their teamwork. It’s a trait he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
Sophomore Donald Barksdale rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, leading No. 1 Steel Valley to a 32-17 win over No. 4 Neshannock (11-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Valley stops Thomas Jefferson, earns rematch with Aliquippa in Class 4A title game
It’s hard to win a football game with 109 total yards of offense. No. 2 Central Valley taught that lesson to Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny on Friday night, earning a trip to the Class 4A WPIAL championship game with a 19-0 victory. “From a whole defensive staff, they...
Comments / 2