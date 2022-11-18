ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local High School Sports Update/Local Teams Win State Championships

The Seneca Valley boys’ soccer team defeated Lower Merion in the PIAA Class 4A state championship, the final 6-0. The Freeport girls’ volleyball team defeated York Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A state championship by sweeping the first three sets. The North Catholic girls’ volleyball team fell to...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section

Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances

While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach keeps positive outlook as Jeannette girls basketball eyes rebound

The climb back to respectability is steep for Anna Leonard, the new girls basketball coach at Jeannette. But she is ready to scale the challenge and doesn’t plan to look down. “I’m not nervous. I’m excited,” Leonard said. “It’s not just a challenge for the girls, it’s a challenge...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals

Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford seniors sign on with college programs

Three baseball players and a bowler from Penn-Trafford took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to ink their letters of intent Nov. 9. Senior bowler Alyssa Balest, who took home the girls individual honor at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association competition, signed with Mount St. Mary’s from the Northeast Conference.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown

MECHANICSBURG — Josie Russo celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, and she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The Freeport junior middle hitter’s block at match point against District 3 champion York Catholic closed out a 3-0 sweep of the Fighting Irish at Cumberland Valley High School and gave the Yellowjackets their first PIAA Class 2A state title since 2017 and the second such championship in program history.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls basketball looks to follow in footsteps of volleyball team

Freeport girls basketball coach Fred Soilis has had a front row seat for the Yellowjackets’ volleyball team’s run to the PIAA championship game while watching his daughter Ava play libero. One of the biggest impressions the volleyball team made on him was their teamwork. It’s a trait he...
FREEPORT, PA

