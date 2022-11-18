ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Follow the quarterfinals and 7A semifinals of the Alabama AHSAA football playoffs on SBLive.

The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 11) with quarterfinals and 7A semifinals games across the state.

Several huge games are on the schedule, including Thompson at Hoover in the 7A semifinals and Homewood at Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals.

You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Alabama, including live scores, updated brackets, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

As the official digital content partner of the AHSAA, SBLive Sports features the football playoff brackets for every classification. Check all the brackets here:

AHSAA football playoff brackets

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Alabama high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Alabama:

Full Alabama football coverage on SBLive Alabama

Sports Illustrated

