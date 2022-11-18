ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida High School Football Regional Semifinals Scores, Brackets

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Follow the FHSAA football playoffs on SBLive.

The 2022 Florida high school football playoffs continue Friday night with regional semifinals games across the state.

Stay with SBLive Sports all weekend for the latest FHSAA playoff game updates, updated playoff brackets, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Florida high school football scoreboard and check our Florida football brackets below:

FLORIDA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

STATEWIDE FLORIDA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Florida:

Full Florida football coverage on SBLive Florida

