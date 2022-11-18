Read full article on original website
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife Disappears
This NC Town Was Named the "Richest City in the U.S."
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15th
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
WRAL
Memorial grows for 11-year-old killed in Christmas parade, driver charged
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WRAL
Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
One person injured at N.C. Christmas parade when truck loses control
An out-of-control truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade lost control and hit a parade participant, Raleigh police said.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
live5news.com
Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
cbs17
Cumberland County family looking for new home at holidays after falling victim to rental house scam; losing $12,000
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ariana Baxter and her family are scrambling for a place to live, right before the holidays. The Cumberland County woman is the latest victim of a rental house scam. “We were settled in here. We had a routine going. You know my children were comfortable...
25-year-old North Carolina woman dies in Mexico while vacationing with friends
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 25-year-old former Winston-Salem State University student, Shanquella Robinson, died while with friends in Cabo, Mexico, according to her family. This story has gained national attention since more information has come out about her death. According to the death certificate, Robinson died from a severe spinal cord...
WRAL
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
thisisraleigh.com
Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra
The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
Flames destroy barn full of hand-painted Christmas ornaments as beloved firewood business burns
A Wayne County business which supplied many local people with oak firewood this time of year, went up in flames on Thursday evening, destroying a couple's work of eight years. The Highway 70 location known as "Karen and Mickey's Oakwood" was quickly engulfed in flames, according to owner, Mickey Phillips.
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
WRAL
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Start your day with WRAL Morning Briefing. Get the latest local news you care about the most straight to your inbox. Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
chathamjournal.com
Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future
Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
North Carolina ranks among worst states for new lung cancer cases, report shows
NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina ranks among the worst states in the United States for new lung cancer cases, a new report from the American Lung Association shows. The Lung Association examined the toll of lung cancer in North Carolina and the need for more people...
‘Loving’ dog finds forever home in North Carolina after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a year at one shelter and then two […]
