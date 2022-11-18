ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillington, NC

WRAL

Memorial grows for 11-year-old killed in Christmas parade, driver charged

Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to...
COLUMBIA, SC
thisisraleigh.com

Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra

The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
COLORADO STATE
chathamjournal.com

Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future

Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
SILER CITY, NC

