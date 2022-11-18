ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Despite fast Android 13 rollout, Samsung wants Android 14 to to be even faster

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIJq5_0jGK6amH00

What you need to know

  • Samsung continues expanding its rollout of the One UI 5 (Android 13) update across its lineup.
  • The company highlights its speeds update cycle, which sees a number of devices receiving Android 13 before the end of 2023.
  • Samsung hopes to improve its One UI update speeds by partnering closely with Google.

Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to updating its vast smartphone lineup to the Android 13, and the company isn't being shy about it.

In a blog post on Friday, Samsung highlights the speed at which isn't been able to roll out One UI 5. So far, the company has stuck to the schedule it posted, where it outlines the devices it plans to update each month until the end of 2022 and through early 2023.

Following the Galaxy S22 series in October, Samsung updated the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 series. It has even begun updating its mid-range A-series devices in addition to its foldable phones . More recently, the Galaxy Tab S8 series became the first tablet to receive the update, just months after it was updated to the tablet-oriented Android 12L.

But despite its fairly speedy update, Samsung apparently isn't satisfied and wants to bring updates to consumers even faster.

"'One UI 5' was first updated for Galaxy S22 users on the 24th of last month, which is a short period of about two months since 'Google Android 13' was released," the company said in its blog post. "Samsung Electronics will continue to strengthen cooperation with Google and actively listen to user feedback to continue to update One UI faster and with higher perfection."

From the sounds of it, Samsung wants to bring Android 14 to consumers as fast as possible. Of course, Pixel smartphones are likely to be the first to receive the update whenever it arrives later next year, but Samsung wasn't too far behind with Android 13 , so a faster rollout would be impressive. And given the company's growing relationship with Google, it's not out of the realm of possibility. Samsung already issues monthly security patches faster than Google in many cases.

As for Android 14, there isn't much we know about the update. Google plans to introduce satellite connectivity with the update, and we know Samsung hopes to bring seamless updates with Android 14. We should know much more about what to expect once the first developer preview starts rolling around early next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHgQd_0jGK6amH00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a stylish foldable phone with impressive specs and great cameras. Samsung also lets you customize the colors so the phone can match your personal style.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
TechCrunch

Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design

“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Engadget

Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It's a good...
Digital Trends

It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
Android Central

Google Fi offers free YouTube Premium for a year with the Unlimited Plus plan

Google Fi Unlimited Plus users are in for some new perks. They get YouTube Premium subscription service for free (for one year) if they opt for the said plan. Users who choose an individual or family plan of the service are eligible for the offer. Last week, Google began offering...
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Android Central

Starting to hate Samsung.

I didn't realize how many of their apps were exclusive to Samsung. Between their phone, text, and voicemail app, it was all theirs. Which means I can't get it on a non Samsung phone. The layout, simplicity, and features were just better than other apps. I thought the point of...
Android Central

Budget-ish phone with decent camera, battery life that isn't gigantic

Basically I'm looking to upgrade my Redmi Note 5 - it's done me well since I got it(albeit with the battery and screen replaced once or twice) but am looking to get something new if possible. One of the things that lets me down the most with it is the camera.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Android Central

What Phones did you Buy in 2022 (and still Own)?

Samsung A32 5G. Gift for my Philippines trip. I'm probably going to buy a phone in Manila that has an IR remote. I'm only familiar with Vivo or Xiaomi, so we'll see. Sent from my Pixel 7 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. Like 3. 82,335. Yesterday 01:57 PM. Like...
Android Central

Phone and voicemail app.

I don't like the Google Phone app, it takes two clicks to see a contact's call history. One click to click on the line item, another click to click on "show history". The Samsung phone app that I had could do this in one click. I have spent the entire...
Digital Trends

How to download apps on an LG smart TV

An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy