Buffalo, NY

Sean McDermott embracing frustrated Stefon Diggs on Bills sideline is Coaching 101 (Video)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott avoided disaster on the Bills sideline with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Losers of two games in a row, the once-revered Buffalo Bills suddenly aren’t even first place in their own division. Much of that can be pinned on quarterback Josh Allen, who had thrown four interceptions in the last two games entering Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of mounds...
Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win

The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost. This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns

DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11

In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
Carucci Take2: Bills shake off early shakiness to move past back-to-back losses

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. After a shaky start, the Bills shook off the doldrums from minimal practice time and the logistical nightmare created by the snowstorm that forced the game to move from Highmark Stadium.
Bills, Browns seek refuge in Detroit from snow, slumps

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills’ home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017. “I promise you it’ll be one of the funnest games that […]
Buffalo, NY

