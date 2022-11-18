(Lincoln, NE) -- It appears that Democrats in the Nebraska Unicameral now hold enough seats to break the Republican filibuster-proof majority. Republicans in the Unicameral would need 33 votes to block a filibuster attempt by Democrats, but the most recent elections results put out on Friday show Republicans will not reach 33 seats. The results show that Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in Omaha's District 20 race and that George Dungan was victorious over Russ Barger in Lincoln's District 26. Friday's results include provisional ballots, that were cast on election day.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO