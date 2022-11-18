Read full article on original website
Absolutely
2d ago
Now that slick pete’s daddies “campaign contribution” check cleared time to surprising anoint him. Who says crime doesn’t pay.💰💰💰
Reply(2)
6
Related
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
WOWT
New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
klin.com
Wisconsin at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska fell to Wisconsin 15-14 on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
WOWT
Slightly higher unemployment rates in Nebraska, Iowa
Americans are swiping the plastic now and worrying about the cost later, and that can have serious financial consequences. Millions awarded on Thursday for housing projects will help Omaha improve the housing crisis here.
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
Nebraska State lawmakers crafting a ‘code of conduct’
A special legislative committee is crafting a first-ever “code of conduct” for Nebraska legislators in the wake of complaints about the handling of a workplace harassment case.
klin.com
Nebraska 10th-Kindest State in New Survey
A study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor and led by Kindness.org, an organization that champions good will in life and work, finds Nebraska to be the 10th-kindest states in the nation. The survey, in which 10,000 people from all 50 states took part, puts Nebraska between Texas at number nine and Oklahoma at 11.
iheart.com
Latest Election results: Democrats retain 17 seats in Nebraska Unicameral
(Lincoln, NE) -- It appears that Democrats in the Nebraska Unicameral now hold enough seats to break the Republican filibuster-proof majority. Republicans in the Unicameral would need 33 votes to block a filibuster attempt by Democrats, but the most recent elections results put out on Friday show Republicans will not reach 33 seats. The results show that Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in Omaha's District 20 race and that George Dungan was victorious over Russ Barger in Lincoln's District 26. Friday's results include provisional ballots, that were cast on election day.
Jim Pillen announces new Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture
In a press release, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
klkntv.com
Nebraska one of many states excluding mental health crises from abortion exemptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of many states with a clause in its abortion ban that mental health advocates say is cruel. While there are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, psychiatric crises don’t count. An Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy said...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nebraska
The midwest state of Nebraska is right in the middle of the Great Plains and has miles and miles of flat grasslands and corn fields. But the landscape is dotted with a few natural lakes as well as some larger human-made reservoirs. Some of the more popular lakes like Lake C (Cunningham) and Lake Wanahoo may be great recreational lakes but are they also some of the deepest? Just how deep is the deepest lake? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Nebraska.
Comments / 4