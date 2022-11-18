ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that slick pete's daddies "campaign contribution" check cleared time to surprising anoint him. Who says crime doesn't pay.💰💰💰

Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
klin.com

Nebraska 10th-Kindest State in New Survey

A study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor and led by Kindness.org, an organization that champions good will in life and work, finds Nebraska to be the 10th-kindest states in the nation. The survey, in which 10,000 people from all 50 states took part, puts Nebraska between Texas at number nine and Oklahoma at 11.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Latest Election results: Democrats retain 17 seats in Nebraska Unicameral

(Lincoln, NE) -- It appears that Democrats in the Nebraska Unicameral now hold enough seats to break the Republican filibuster-proof majority. Republicans in the Unicameral would need 33 votes to block a filibuster attempt by Democrats, but the most recent elections results put out on Friday show Republicans will not reach 33 seats. The results show that Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in Omaha's District 20 race and that George Dungan was victorious over Russ Barger in Lincoln's District 26. Friday's results include provisional ballots, that were cast on election day.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Nebraska

The midwest state of Nebraska is right in the middle of the Great Plains and has miles and miles of flat grasslands and corn fields. But the landscape is dotted with a few natural lakes as well as some larger human-made reservoirs. Some of the more popular lakes like Lake C (Cunningham) and Lake Wanahoo may be great recreational lakes but are they also some of the deepest? Just how deep is the deepest lake? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE

