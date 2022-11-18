Read full article on original website
SFGate
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
Syracuse Bounces Back, Routes Northeastern
After a tough loss to Colgate on Tuesday, Coach Jim Boeheim clinched his 1,000th official win (he actually has 1,101 but the NCAA has vacated 101 of those), beating Northeastern 76-48. With the win, Syracuse improved to 2-1 on the season. Tuesday’s loss exposed some problems with Syracuse’s ...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
UConn women’s basketball team wins after assistant coach collapses on court
UConn women’s basketball team dealt with a scary moment Sunday afternoon when associate head coach Chris Dailey collapsed right after the national anthem ahead of the Huskies’ 91-69 win over No. 10 N.C. State. She received medical attention and was helped off the floor in a stretcher. Dailey waved the crowd as she left the court but it didn’t stop her team from worrying about how she was doing.
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
South Carolina, Stanford top women's Top 25; IU, UNC jump up
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game. The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving...
East Catholic girls soccer wins second title in program history, 1-0 over Lyman Memorial, Cheshire falls to Staples in Class LL
The East Catholic girls soccer team won four games last season and four in 2019. They won only five games in 2018. They hadn’t made it to the state tournament since 2017. This year was different. East Catholic advanced to the Class S state championship game Sunday and won, 1-0, over Lyman Memorial at Trinity Health Stadium. It was the first title for the Eagles since 2014 and the second in ...
Hall boys lose Class LL soccer championship to Greenwich on penalty kicks
Soccer is a game of inches, Hall boys coach Zeke Seguro said Saturday night. On Tuesday night in the Class LL semifinal, the little things went Hall’s way and the Titans won on penalty kicks over Norwalk. On Saturday night, they did not. Hall lost 3-2 (4-3 on penalty kicks) to Greenwich in the Class LL boys soccer championship at Trinity Health Stadium. Lucas Luzuriaga had the winning penalty ...
