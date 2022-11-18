Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Allentown, PA 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (w/Damage CTRL) Ends in a DQ when Damage CTRL interferes. The match becomes...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
PWMania
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA 11/20/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. * WWE IC Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland) The match ended in a DQ when the Imperium interferes and becomes a...
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/21/22)
Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will serve as a warm-up for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker on Trial in Wrestler’s Court for “Romancing”
According to one veteran, The Undertaker was tried in wrestler’s court. Dutch Mantell, who worked for WWE from the mid-1990s to 2016, recently stated that he called The Undertaker to testify for “romancing the girls.”. The former manager discussed how the entire scenario unfolded on Story Time with...
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Compares Himself To WWE HOFers While Talking Authenticity
Whether you love him or love to hate him, AEW's MJF is one of the most polarizing stars in pro wrestling today. The 26-year-old recently won the AEW World Championship after defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear on November 19. Ahead of the bout, MJF spoke with The New York Post about being labeled a heel or a babyface.
PWMania
Former Referee Reveals He Would Love to Come Back to WWE
Referee Jack Doan recently expressed interest in returning to the WWE. Doan worked for the WWF/E from 1991 to 2013. He started out as a member of the production team and worked his way up to the position of referee. During an appearance on Sportskeeda’s “UnSKripted,” Doan stated that he...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis On Not Going To AEW Due To His Loyalty To NWA
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Nick Aldis spoke about his loyalty to NWA over the years and how it cost him an opportunity with AEW. He said: “Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [AEW CEO Tony Khan] very early on, and there’s a lot more to it than people know,” Aldis said. “Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively. And by the time that came around, again, the relationship between Tony and Billy had changed. And I probably should have reached out sooner and had my own direct communication, instead of trusting what was being told to me about what was potentially coming up down the road. I’ll just say that.“
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.
PWMania
Saraya on Her Feelings After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV while speaking to the media after the event. “I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”
