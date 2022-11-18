ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Business Insider

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session. Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

Jeffries vows to defend Biden admin against GOP probes

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that House Democrats will "strongly and vigorously be involved in pushing back against any effort at overreach by the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the House Republican Conference."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
UTAH STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hakeem Jeffries says he hasn't spoken 'recently' with Kevin McCarthy

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the next Democratic leader in the House, said Sunday that he hasn't "recently" had a conversation with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to lead the Republican-controlled chamber next year. "I haven't had a conversation...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday

President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes

In former President Donald Trump's first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland's Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump's retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty -- repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel named in the Trump investigations

Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy: Seize power to do good

Many years ago, having just finished a detailed conversation in the Democratic cloakroom in the U.S. Capitol about next steps for trying to pass legislation through the House and Senate to create a 9/11 Commission, Nancy Pelosi inquired about my family. I conveyed the progress of each of my four kids through school and sports programs and ended by mentioning to her that I had sent a book to Willie Mays (we are both avid San Francisco Giants fans) for an autograph but it must have been lost in the mail. Three weeks later I received an autographed book at home from Willie Mays inscribed to all four kids. It was no accident that Pelosi could master intimate details about everyone in the Democratic Caucus, give expert counsel on successfully navigating the complex legislative process and ultimately have an impact on the arc of history. My kids were thrilled, the bill eventually passed and history was changed by the 9/11 Commission’s book and recommendations.

