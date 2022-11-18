Read full article on original website
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. Online court records showed that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. It was not immediately clear if the allegations were formal charges filed by prosecutors or preliminary charges filed by police. The hate crime charges would require proving that the gunman was motivated by the victims’ actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity. The attack was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from Aldrich, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later.
LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrived on scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington.
3-Year-Old Killed, 1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Leesville (Leesville, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop E, a fatal crash was reported in Leesville. Authorities confirmed that a 3-year-old died and a driver sustained severe injuries due to the single-vehicle accident.
