FOX 21 Online
Scouts Sell Christmas Wreaths To Spread Cheer, Raise Money For Troop 9
DULUTH, Minn — The holidays are here and if you’re looking for some festive decor, Duluth’s Troop 9 has you covered. The scouts were out this weekend at Mount Royal Market offering a variety of wreaths to shoppers and those walking by. Proceeds will go directly to...
FOX 21 Online
Campbell Lumber & Supply Hosts ‘Santa Paws’ Photo Sessions To Benefit Humane Society
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year to get your festive family photos – and that includes your pets!. Campbell Lumber and Supply Company in Superior once again partnered up with the Douglas County Humane Society and Lady Jane Photography to host “Santa Paws.”
northernnewsnow.com
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
FOX 21 Online
Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot
DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday. In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance. “A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning...
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
FOX 21 Online
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays
DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.
visitduluth.com
How to Bentleyville
If you’re planning a trip to Bentleyville this season with your family, significant other, friends or solo, here are a few top tips to help you keep those joyful sleigh bells ringing the entire time you’re in Duluth. Overall Tips. #1 – Bentleyville is an outdoor event near...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
FOX 21 Online
Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s at 6th...
FOX 21 Online
Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
A brother, father, son and uncle
“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
northernnewsnow.com
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test
DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
FOX 21 Online
No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Cruises Past Harvard
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team began their series with Harvard University a Amsoil Arena, Friday night. Anneke Linser posted two goals on the night. Katie Davis and Clara Van Wieren each added one of their own. Ashton Bell became one of only three UMD defenseman to join the 100-point club in program history after an assist, in the Bulldogs 4-0 shutout victory.
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender Resigns Over Inappropriate Messages Following Police Investigation
A 14 year city councilor in Superior has resigned his seat, following a police investigation and the request of the mayor. Longtime community activist Warren Bender tendered his resignation - effective November 15 - following allegations of inappropriate messages being sent by him to an "unidentified woman". The alleged messages...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Sue Northey
ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
