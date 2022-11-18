ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday. In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance. “A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.
DULUTH, MN
visitduluth.com

How to Bentleyville

If you’re planning a trip to Bentleyville this season with your family, significant other, friends or solo, here are a few top tips to help you keep those joyful sleigh bells ringing the entire time you’re in Duluth. Overall Tips. #1 – Bentleyville is an outdoor event near...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s at 6th...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails

DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
DULUTH, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A brother, father, son and uncle

“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
MCGREGOR, MN
northernnewsnow.com

BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test

DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Cruises Past Harvard

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team began their series with Harvard University a Amsoil Arena, Friday night. Anneke Linser posted two goals on the night. Katie Davis and Clara Van Wieren each added one of their own. Ashton Bell became one of only three UMD defenseman to join the 100-point club in program history after an assist, in the Bulldogs 4-0 shutout victory.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Sue Northey

ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
ESKO, MN

