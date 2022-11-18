Read full article on original website
Bentleyville Opens this Weekend in Duluth
DULUTH (WJON News) -- The Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens Saturday in Duluth. The five million light display runs nightly through December 26th. The hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Saturday night there will be fireworks at...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
FOX 21 Online
Former Duluth Central High School Demolition to Make Way for Development
DULUTH, Minn. — The long goodbye to Duluth Central High School picked up steam this week. Crews and equipment began demolition on Monday. The former school complex is being torn down as part of the deal that sold the property to a developer over the summer. The site has...
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays
DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion
Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
FOX 21 Online
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
FOX 21 Online
Scouts Sell Christmas Wreaths To Spread Cheer, Raise Money For Troop 9
DULUTH, Minn — The holidays are here and if you’re looking for some festive decor, Duluth’s Troop 9 has you covered. The scouts were out this weekend at Mount Royal Market offering a variety of wreaths to shoppers and those walking by. Proceeds will go directly to...
northernnewsnow.com
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test
DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
FOX 21 Online
Campbell Lumber & Supply Hosts ‘Santa Paws’ Photo Sessions To Benefit Humane Society
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year to get your festive family photos – and that includes your pets!. Campbell Lumber and Supply Company in Superior once again partnered up with the Douglas County Humane Society and Lady Jane Photography to host “Santa Paws.”
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender Resigns Over Inappropriate Messages Following Police Investigation
A 14 year city councilor in Superior has resigned his seat, following a police investigation and the request of the mayor. Longtime community activist Warren Bender tendered his resignation - effective November 15 - following allegations of inappropriate messages being sent by him to an "unidentified woman". The alleged messages...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Musician Gina Lee Performs New Song, Covers
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Gina Lee stopped by the morning show Monday to play one of her newest songs and a couple of covers. Check them out below! You may have seen Lee featured on the morning show in the past because FOX 21’s Dan Hanger enjoys her tunes!
boreal.org
Snow chances continue into weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 18, 2022. Chances for on and off snow continues into Saturday. There will be a decrease in snow showers, or at least a lightening of precipitation, with a return to widespread snow showers and South Shore lake effect on Saturday. Accumulations are expected to mostly light, except over the South Shore, where 2-7” are possible and winter weather headlines may be needed.
northernnewsnow.com
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
