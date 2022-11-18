ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

KROC News

Bentleyville Opens this Weekend in Duluth

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens Saturday in Duluth. The five million light display runs nightly through December 26th. The hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Saturday night there will be fireworks at...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland

Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion

Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media

After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test

DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Musician Gina Lee Performs New Song, Covers

DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Gina Lee stopped by the morning show Monday to play one of her newest songs and a couple of covers. Check them out below! You may have seen Lee featured on the morning show in the past because FOX 21’s Dan Hanger enjoys her tunes!
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Snow chances continue into weekend

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 18, 2022. Chances for on and off snow continues into Saturday. There will be a decrease in snow showers, or at least a lightening of precipitation, with a return to widespread snow showers and South Shore lake effect on Saturday. Accumulations are expected to mostly light, except over the South Shore, where 2-7” are possible and winter weather headlines may be needed.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
CLOQUET, MN
KFIL Radio

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN

